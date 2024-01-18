BBNaija Neo Akpofure has joined the league of Nigerians traveling to Cote d' Ivoire to watch the Super Eagles play at the AFCON

He shared some lovely pictures while he was on the jet traveling and regretted that he does not understand French

The ex-housemate stated that he hates his teachers who did not allow him to like French when he was growing up

Reality show star Neo Akpofure is excited to travel to Cote d'Ivoire to watch the Super Eagles play at the African Cup of Nations.

The fashion influencer shared some lovely pictures he took while he was on his way to the country to watch the match.

BBNaija Neo Akpofure jets out to Cote d'Ivoire to watch AFCON. Photo credit @nep_akpofure

Source: Instagram

According to the philanthropist, he regrets not being able to speak French since that is the official language in the country he went to. He said he hates his teachers who made him dislike the subject.

Neo compares Nigeria to Cote d'Ivoire

The son of a Senior Advocate in Nigeria shared some of the things he noticed and admired about the country. According to him, the Cote d' Ivoire has smaller cars compared to what people use in Lagos state.

The reality TV star added that most people still drive 2004 models of cars in Cote d'Ivoire unlike Nigerians who like flamboyant whips.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by the BBNaija star

Reactions have trailed the post made by Akpofure. Here are some of the comments below:

@1_wizo:

"Bring something make I teach you."

@Favour_222:

"At least you know something."

@thachopitahsan1:

"See ur life ,sorry oo."

@arayphua:

"Is this even how to spell Cà va. Wabon papa."

@oyaniasele:

"Bigggggg Neo not the the small one."

@_m.a.rlene_:

"Your energy is always giving."

@creammieloyal:

"Fire boy."

@homegadgets_koko:

"Safe trip Neo."

@Babegir83934931

"Oya come for French class when u return."

@KUDDY_AJ:

"Even the ça va you wrote isn’t correct."

Source: Legit.ng