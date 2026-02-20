Maria Chike Benjamin has granted an interview to react to the allegation that she took someone’s husband a few years ago

The reality star was in the eye of the storm after she left the Big Brother reality show and became an item with Kelvin Anene

Her reaction did not go down well with fans, who dragged her over what she said about the controversial relationship

Former Big Brother Naija star Maria Benjamin has reacted to the allegation that she took another woman’s husband.

A few years ago, the reality star was dragged online after a woman claimed she was the reason for her crashed marriage.

While granting an interview on Chude Jideonwo’s show, the mother of two opened up about the allegation. According to her, she did not know Kelvin was married when they met. She explained that she could never be the reason for another woman’s pain.

Maria added that she is also a woman and understands how it feels for someone to destroy another person’s marriage.

Maria Chike speaks further about her marriage

She stated that there were personal issues involved that she was not aware of and maintained that she does not owe anyone an explanation about her life. The reality star added that she is not a saint, but she knows how it feels for an intruder to enter a relationship.

She also said that many personal details could come out, but she is not ready for that.

Fans drag Maria over her statement

Fans were not pleased with her response. Some claimed her explanation sounded like that of a second wife who later tells her children she did not know their father was married.

Others referenced Rosy Meurer and her marriage to Olakunle Churchill, suggesting it was a similar situation, and described it as a “husband snatchers’ association.”

Fans react to video of Maria Chike

Reactions have trailed the video of the reality star speaking about her marriage. Here are comments below:

@precious_boat commented:

"You found out he was married and still stayed,got pregnant and kept flaunting him Mteeeew this generation may God help us all."

@deragold_ reacted:

"Exactly what second wives tell their kids. I didn’t know your dad was married before we met."

@dwaynejr900 stated:

"Is marriage cabin biscuit that can be hidden?"

@ayanzyee said:

"That is the new trend now I didn’t know he was married."

@thereal__obehi shared:

"Snatchers explanation season."

@kellyelvira wrote:

"When you later found out, what did you do?"

Maria's lover Kelvin's brother slams Cubana Chiefpriest

BBNaija star, Maria’s married lover, Kelvin’s brother, has taken to social media to drag Cubana Chiefpriest as their issues drag on.

In series of now deleted posts on his Instagram page, Kelvin’s brother who is simply identified as Iamenergybank, claimed Cubana Chiefpriest knows nothing about loyalty. Iamenergybank also did nothing to deny the claims of his brother cheating with Maria and even seemed to admit it.

