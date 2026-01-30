Tonto Dikeh's renewed Christian faith is once again at the centre of discussion on social media

A man in a viral video shared his observation as he revealed he was not convinced about the actress's change

His remark about her mental health didn't go down well with many, including celebrities who blasted him

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently trended on social media after a man in a viral video shared why he was not yet convinced about her renewed Christian faith.

The man questioned Tonto's recent embrace of Christianity, claiming videos from her prayer sessions and public faith displays indicated attention-seeking clout rather than genuine change.

According to the man, her actions was possibly stemmed from unaddressed mental health issues.

“I’m not convinced Tonto Dikeh has truly changed. It feels more like a mental issue people aren’t noticing. she is seeking attention, If you’ve changed, your actions will speak you don’t need cameras, he said in the video.

Tonto Dikeh made waves years ago following her series of exchanges with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, whom she recently reconciled with.

Legit.ng also recently reported that the mother of one shared why she still wanted to be addressed as 'King Tonto' despite her reunion with her ex-husband.

The viral video of a man speaking about Tonto Dikeh's renewed Christian life is below:

Destiny Etiko, others react to the man's comment

The likes of actresses Destiny Etiko and Shan George blasted the man over his comment about their colleague. Some netizens defended her transformation as divinely inspired redemption. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

destinyetikoofficial said:

"Oga go and rest Carry your opinion home."

shangeorgefilms commented:

"I thank God, u r not God."

tokyoshotit___ commented:

"You can’t lead people to the kingdom while hiding the transformation God is working in you. She has a platform, and she’s using it to share her journey and inspire others toward God…. We may not know her heart, but if her walk with God is sincere."

temi_billions said:

"Ok ooo…Mr relevance. Can people just leave this woman alone? Allow her to live her life in peace. If she has changed or not how does that impact your own life ? Fr."

sochifrosh said:

"In as much as she was ridiculed online I don’t see anything wrong with her transformation story online."

faithakudo commented:

"Very irrelevant, she is seeking attention like you said, uncle tell me what exactly you doing now, someone is videoing you while you are busy analysing who has changed or not, as per say you be her God? Everyone must use someones issue to trend re busy."

dorisariole commented:

"Some insecure men cannot stand to see a woman whole, happy and strong. Such content doesn’t deserve being posted. Ifuro ka Odi ka beef mchteewwwww."

Judy Austin reacts to Tonto, Churchill's reconciliation

Legit.ng also reported that actress Judy Austin reacted to Tonto Dikeh and ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill's reconciliation.

She reacted by liking a video of Tonto testifying about her reconciliation with her ex, including how he miraculously reached out to her in a video shared on Tunde Ednut's page.

Judy also trended as netizens slammed her fans for comparing her husband Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, with Tonto.

