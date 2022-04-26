President Muhammadu Buhari is under fire over the insecurity faced by Nigerians across the country

The attack on the president was made by a popular northern singer who is well known for singing President Buhari's parises

Dauda Rarara in a new song which he released alongside other artists condemned the growing insecurity in Nigeria

A popular Hausa singer, Dauda Rarara, well known for always using his songs to honour President Muhammadu Buhari and some other influential northern politicians has surprisingly spoken against the Nigerian leader.

Rarara in a new song condemned the shortcomings of the present administration and the sufferings faced by many Nigerians across the country.

Leading a group of prominent Hausa singers under the umbrella of the 13-13 Kannywood group, Rarara released the new song.

A Hausa singer known to always honour Buhari with his songs has released a new album attacking the president. Photo: Aso Rock

Daily Trust reports that the singer's fans were surprised that after months of appealing for funds to sponsor his next song, Rarara only turned around to produce something against the president.

Rarara had earlier solicited funds - asking his fans and well-wishers to donate a token of N1,000 each - as sponsorship for his new song.

In the new song, the Hausa singer condemned the spate of killings and insecurity in the country.

It was gathered that the singer had criticised President Buhari for failing in his promise to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

A stanza in the song goes like this:

“Only few people now reason with you, insecurity has been on the increase both in cities and villages. What started as a hear-say has become reality. Our wish is to see that we have put things back on track.”

Some of the other musicians who were featured in the songs are Aminu Ladan Ala, Nura M Inuwa, Ali Isa Jita, among other prominent Hausa singers.

President Muhammadu Buhari had reiterated his commitment to ending the incessant killings of Nigerians.

The president said that Nigeria's number one greatest problem is the spate of insecurity across the country.

Buhari made the disclosure while speaking with traditional and religious leaders who visited the Presidential Villa on Thursday, April 21.

Members of the Boko Haram sect had attacked a guest house in Geidam's local government area of Yobe state.

The terrorists attacked the hotel on Wednesday, April 20, and killed 10 guests - both men and women- who were lodged there.

According to residents of the town, the terrorists also invaded a school where they killed one person and set the institution on fire.

