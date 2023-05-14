Several internet users have reacted to news that Sophia Momodu unfollowed her uncle, Dele Momodu

According to speculations, Sophia unfollowed the Ovation boss after she shared a photo of her daughter Imade with Governor Adeleke

Recall Sophia has taken to social media to subtly call out Davido over claims of financial abuse

It appears the ongoing drama between Sophia Momodu and Davido is far from over, and this time, her uncle has been caught in the crossfire.

A recent update shows that Sophia is no longer following her uncle, Dele Momodu, on Instagram.

It is reported that she may have unfollowed the Ovation boss as well as Davido's lawyer, Prince, shortly after the Ovation boss posted a photo of her daughter with Davido, Imade with the singer's uncle, Governor Adeleke.

Recall that earlier on, Legit.ng reported on how the cute little girl struck the new governor of Osun state.

She also unfollowed Davido's lawyer, Prince. However, her uncle is still following her on Instagram.

Sophia Momodu: Social media users react

__neche.k:

"No be her mate dey break record, she dey there dey follow and unfollow."

real_ramseyplug:

"We don’t care. Make she work on herself."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"This Sophie na tox*c na why OBO dey keep him distance. She feels so entitled and she feels she is a battle so if you are not in her corner you are an enemy. Dele wen fight OBO for you that year."

ene__enokela:

"Everybody get wetin dey worry am."

thegreenceoo:

"Na her business."

tittys_retailabuja:

"Lmao she no Dey taya Nawao she is doing a lot if you ask me!"

mhz_ijay:

"Nawa ooh I wonder why she’s fighting herself..Woo na she know Abeg because una get time."

birahlicious:

"Sophia Sophia Sophia please give it a rest na. Haba, since 2015 kilode."

jbjaunty:

"This davido lawyer don see shege sha. When Chioma and David fought, she unfollowed him too. The guy don try sef make en no follow any of them again abeg."

lafacebeautyhair:

"That’s their family problem."

"Financial abuse Is domestic Abuse": Sophia Momodu says as her 'coded' online war with Davido continues

Sophia Momodu seems to be locked in an online war with her baby daddy.

Some post recently shared by Sophia Momodu on her page seems to have been pointing fingers at her ex for maltreating her and not manning up to his responsibility as a father.

After going on a lengthy public rant about men who don't take responsibility for their kids, Davido seemed to have replied with a post on his page saying 'No vex' and 'I no like wahala, I dey Ibiza'.

