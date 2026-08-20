Suge Knight has disclosed what allegedly happened to Tupac Shakur’s body after the rapper died following a 1996 shooting

The former Death Row Records boss said Tupac’s mother requested that the late music icon be cremated

Knight claimed a group later gathered in Las Vegas, where Tupac’s ashes were allegedly rolled into blunts and smoked

Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur was assassinated, his former associate Suge Knight has revealed what he claims happened to the rapper’s body after his death.

The shocking account has added another extraordinary detail to the story surrounding the death of one of hip-hop’s most influential stars.

Suge Knight disclosed what allegedly happened to Tupac Shakur’s body after the rapper died following a 1996 shooting. Photos: Tupac/Suge Knight.

Source: Instagram

What happened after Tupac died?

Tupac was shot in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996. He died six days later after being placed on life support.

Knight, who was with the rapper when the shooting occurred, said Tupac’s mother later requested that his body be cremated, reports TMZ.

According to Knight, he played a role in making arrangements for the cremation after initially facing difficulties with a funeral home worker.

He claimed he eventually offered large sums of money to get the process completed.

But what allegedly happened after the cremation is where his story took an unexpected turn.

‘They smoked him’ - Suge Knight

Knight claimed that after Tupac’s ashes were collected, his mother invited people to the hotel where she was staying in Las Vegas.

According to the former music executive, the ashes were rolled into several blunts, which those present allegedly smoked.

Knight said he did not participate because he was on probation and could not risk violating the conditions of his release.

The extraordinary claim comes as the trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, accused of orchestrating Tupac’s killing, continues in Las Vegas.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Suge Knight said Tupac’s mother requested that the late music icon be cremated. Photos: Tupac.

Source: Instagram

Judge orders singer D4vd trial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a California judge ordered American singer D4vd to stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after prosecutors presented disturbing evidence during a five-day hearing.

The court heard that D4vd allegedly lured Hernandez to his home, killed her, and attempted to dispose of her remains using items purchased online.

Prosecutors also revealed text messages, pregnancy details, and family consent records, while the defence argued Hernandez had mental health struggles and violent tendencies.

Source: Legit.ng