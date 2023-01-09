Ace rapper Vector recently spoke to the hearts of Nigerians with a deep-thought-out tweet he shared on his handle about the upcoming elections

The hip-hop artist in the post slammed those fuelling disunity in the country with bigoted statements, all because of the upcoming elections

However, Vector was quick to note that his tweet wasn't targeted at Brymo, instead he said it was directed at everyone who all push tribal sentiments

Nigerian rapper Olanrwaju Teslim, better known as Vector, recently joined the online conversation about bigotry and tribal sentiments that have become rife over the last few weeks on social media.

Vector in his statement about the conversation noted that elections won't mean anything if people's characters continue to tilt towards the destruction of the country's unity.

Nigerian rapper Vector sparks emotions online with a comment he dropped on Twitter about the 2023 elections and the dangers of disunity it portends. Photo credit: @vectorthaviper/@brymo

Source: Instagram

The rapper's comment is coming days after the singer Brymo was called out by many supporters of the Obidient movement. He was accused of spewing statements riddled with bigotry and ethnic-tribal sentiments.

Vector, however, in his tweets, was quick to note that his statement was not a reaction to Brymo's comment because he doesn't know why he said what he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Rather, it was more about those allowing the divide-and-conquer machinery of the tactics of politicians to have an effect on people.

See Vector's tweets about the 2023 elections below:

See how netizens reacted to Vector's coming about the 2023 elections, fuelling disunity

@Olakunle_Alao22:

"The fact that Brymo and the rest has to blame Obi for a war that happened when none of us were born, even Obi was 5 when the war started is just like blaming Olanrewaju his son and other Yorubas 40 years later for the utterances of his father in 2023."

@governmentspace:

"Yen yen yen. It's like y'all blind when Psquare started the shii. Werey ni gbogbo yin se."

@zemlyte

"We don't even know who or what to believe now everybody just speaking shii up and down in the name of been a celebrity set awon political gimmicks."

@BelieveCrimson1:

"Vec has always managed to be above the fray. Keep being you King."

@OxfordAbraham:

"He clearly said not because of Brymo, but no werey will always be werey."

@AdakaIni:

"You're a coward.There's no justifiable reason for profiling a tribe. NONE at all!!!"

@FilesFact:

"The truth is bitter uno, some of us are worst than tribalists."

Brymo slams comedian KlintonCod who is abroad for saying he prays Peter Obi wins the 2023 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer and Lagos-born Awori man, Olawale Olanrewaju, better known as Brymo, recently got in a vicious Twitter back and forth with a Nigerian comedian based abroad.

The altercation didn't also stop with the comedian, as other netizens got involved, and the exchange went further.

Brymo had noted his reasons for choosing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his candidate ahead of Peter Obi, without even considering Atiku Abubakar at all.

Source: Legit.ng