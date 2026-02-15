Pastor Chris Okafor’s ex-choir member and alleged baby mama has shared a worrisome video about her family and how she lost three people

She claimed they all passed after suffering from the same pattern because they were trying to ensure her marriage to the cleric took place after she had a baby for him

The mother of one issued a stern warning, stating that her sister is now battling the same ailment that allegedly claimed the lives of other members of her family

Ebere, an ex-choir member of Pastor Chris Okafor, has made another serious allegation against the cleric concerning her family.

In an emotional video, she said people have been asking them to rest and leave the cleric alone, but what they are facing at home would not allow them to do so.

According to her, her sister has been coughing and urinating at the same time. She added that her sister is now experiencing the same pattern her father and brother had before their unfortunate demise.

She claimed the cleric was responsible for their passing because they were pursuing plans for her to get married to him. The mother of one alleged that something has been drumming on the roof of their house for a long time.

Ebere narrates losing three family members

While recounting how members of her family died, Ebere alleged that her father called her after discovering she was pregnant and said they should address the issue of her bride price.

She said she naively informed Pastor Chris Okafor about the conversation and that within 24 hours of telling him, her father fell ill and passed.

After some time, her mother also raised the issue of her getting married to the cleric. According to Ebere, after the cleric heard about it, her mother developed a similar illness to her late father and later passed away.

She further claimed that her brother began defending her and warning the cleric that nothing must happen to her, but he also suddenly fell ill and passed.

Speaking further, she alleged that her sister can no longer cough without urinating on herself. She cried out that nothing must happen to her sister and insisted she was ready to go to any length in her fight against the cleric.

Recall that Ebere had previously granted an interview where she spoke about her alleged relationship with the cleric. She claimed they were planning to get married, but that he complained about the list of items required for the bride price and later opted out.

Advise to Chris Okafor's alleged baby mama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Ebere about Pastor Chris Okafor. Here are comments below:

@sarahssadave commented:

"Madam you should be very strong in pray,Chris Okafor is a devilish man delinquent dangerous pastor."

@mump_p reacted:

"You've to go spiritual too, because all this shouting on social media won't solve anything."

@connechon stated:

if something is hitting the roof of that house then it’s spiritual attack i know this one….if you are leaving in a flat the tenants can attest they are not pounding anything but yet something keeps pounding….Leave that house and seek spiritual help."

@esteeo2 shared:

"Join NSSPD. Report the case to the highest judge the Almighty God. He will give you justice. Ask God for forgiveness, know his word, keep declaring His words."

@chidichomy wrote:

"When U fight all these spiritual pastors, U too has to get prepared and be spiritually strong too."

