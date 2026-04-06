A 14-year-old girl tragically lost her life to a stray bullet in Maiduguri on April 4, 2026

Conflicting accounts have emerged, with Amnesty International blaming military personnel while Operation Hadin Kai points to CJTF members

The incident has sparked outrage, renewed calls for accountability, and raised concerns about celebratory gunfire in civilian areas

A 14-year-old secondary school student has been killed by a stray bullet in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 4, when the girl was struck inside her family home at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) quarters.

Stray bullet kills teenager in Maiduguri, raising safety concerns over celebratory gunfire. Photo credit: amnesty International/x

Source: Twitter

Conflicting reports on responsibility

According to Dailytrust, Amnesty International stated that the fatal shot was fired by military personnel engaging in celebratory gunfire at a nearby wedding ceremony.

However, a social media account known for military updates claimed otherwise, pointing to the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

“CJTF, not military personnel, were allegedly responsible for the stray bullet that killed a 14-year-old girl in Maiduguri’s Costain area, according to Operation Hadin Kai.”

The Theatre Command confirmed that preliminary findings suggested CJTF members had discharged weapons during a social event in a nearby compound. The act was described as unauthorised and unprofessional, with authorities pledging to investigate and prevent future occurrences. Operation Hadin Kai also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Victim’s final moments

A family friend recounted the girl’s last hours, describing her joy and anticipation before the tragedy. “She lived in the UMTH quarters with her family and was inside her home when the tragedy occurred. She had just finished applying henna for her mother and herself, joyfully preparing for a family wedding scheduled for that same day,” the source said.

The girl was buried on April 5 at the Maiduguri cemetery, where grieving relatives and friends demanded accountability for what they described as a preventable loss.

Amnesty International calls for investigation

Amnesty International condemned the incident and urged Nigerian authorities to conduct a transparent, impartial, and effective investigation. The organisation stressed the importance of safeguarding civilian lives and holding those responsible to account.

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Renewed concerns over celebratory gunfire

This tragedy has reignited concerns about the dangers of celebratory gunfire and the conduct of security personnel in civilian areas, particularly in conflict-affected regions like Borno.

The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter controls and accountability to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

CJTF members face scrutiny as Maiduguri stray bullet tragedy sparks accountability calls. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Delta teenager killed while visiting friend

Legit.ng earlier reported that a teenager from Delta state, known as Chike, was shot dead while visiting a friend, allegedly by suspected cultists in the Ikotun area of Lagos state.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, March 15. Chike had gone with a friend to withdraw money from a Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal when a group of youths confronted them.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Abiodun, as disclosed by The Punch, said the attackers shot Chike at close range and ran away. Chike’s friend was unharmed, but the shooting caused panic in the neighborhood. A photo obtained by reporters showed the teenager lying lifeless at the scene.

Source: Legit.ng