Nigerian prophet Helen Tomwest has publicly criticised fashion designer Veekee James, whose real name is Ruth Erikan James, and her husband Femi Atere for what she described as an “extreme” display of affection online.

In a viral video, Prophetess Tomwest addressed the couple directly, urging them to be mindful of the impact of their actions on society.

She said, “Being married does not give you the justification to display certain affection that can lure people into sin. There are many people who are battling with pornographyy, sexual immorality and lust… Seeing certain things that you display online can lead them astray.”

The prophetess emphasised the responsibility of public figures, especially those she referred to as “daughters of Zion” and “sons of Valour,” to lead by example.

“You have a responsibility to lead people to Christ, not to lead them outside Christ,” she added, urging moderation and consideration for others in all actions.

Tomwest also highlighted the influence of such displays on children and society at large.

“If you cannot take certain display of affection in front of your children, I tell you the truth that you shouldn't display it in public,” she warned.

She concluded with a spiritual reminder, urging the couple to reflect, pray, and be mindful of the broader impact of their lifestyle.

“Work on yourself. Learn. The more you pray, the more the eyes of the Lord are upon you… These are little things that can affect your life, affect society. God bless you.”

Watch her speak below:

hadearlier reported that prophetess Helen Tom West had earlier addressed Veekee James online.

In the video, the prophetess stated that Veekee’s lifestyle does not glorify God. She added that Veekee cannot present herself as a “Daughter of Zion” while engaging in actions that contradict her faith.

Helen further noted that Veekee’s brand, designs, and every aspect of her public persona should reflect God’s glory, asserting that her current actions have not pleased Him.

Helen Tom West wrote:

"Vekeee you need to act like a daughter of Zion that you are and stop misleading souls who are trying to find themselves . Work on yourself now. God is not happy with your actions ."

Veekee James and husband ignite reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ayodeledediare said:

"True woman of God."

ije30483 said:

"❤️❤️❤️ thank you for speaking up Ñne. I have said this before but they won't hear."

callmelilson said:

"Mama abeg shift your prophecy to me instead of Veeky James."

karrywambo

"Truth be told. 💯"

chynenyeabiab said:

"Veekee James is a content creator not the face of Christianity ma’am besides your members have needs."

chosenify said:

"We all have the collective responsibility to make our society a better place @veekee_james @femi_atere ‼️📍."

Veekee James replies critics who condemned her

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Veekee James received backlash after she got married.

The top influencer, who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary, sparked reactions online after she was seen dancing to Teni's new song 'Money'.

Veekee, wasted no time in responding to online critics, as she decided who she was and why she would vibe to Teni anytime, any day.

