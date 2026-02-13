An old video of Cubana Chiefpriest when he was skinny recently resurfaced on social media amid criticism against him

The clip, which has since gone viral, saw the businessman showing his dance moves at a venue that appeared to be a church

The throwback video also captured the socialite's attention as he shared it on his Instagram story

Nigerian celebrity barman and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, has reacted to a throwback video of him when he was skinny, which recently resurfaced on social media.

Recall that Chiefpriest has been trending across online platforms in the country owing to his public support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2026, alongside other Igbo businessmen like Obi Cubana.

The video showed a much slimmer and younger version of the socialite before he gained significant weight, which took many netizens by surprise.

Chiefpriest was seen dancing happily in what appeared to be a church program. However, what stood out from the clip was the socialite’s skinny stature.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to throwback video

The viral clip also captured the socialite's attention as he proudly shared it on his Instagram story.

A caption on the video read, "Fine man with God heart, na why God dey answer your prayer."

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Bestmanlawson_ said:

"So this people been get money from small already lol , no let anybody pressure you o."

zoeymetax commented:

"Look at that passion! This just proves that everyone has a starting point. From dancing in the choir to being the 'Celebrity Barman' of Africa. You can’t mock a man who has always been full of energy. Grace is a person!"

onlineguru__ said:

"He gave his lyf to christ Seyi Tinubu collect am give am to dev!l"

isthatrisks commented:

"How this guy take do Hypeman for Cubana which gave home the name Cubana chiefpriest."

SonOfKadiri said:

"This was in Malaysia. When he was still hustling."

theonlymikko reacted:

"Cubana out here teaching us how to worship and groove at the same time . But e neva chop money that time."

_iamAdemola_D commented:

"How did he went from this gorgeous, boy look to the Ghana puff puff or Germany burger body he's now? How???"

