Stanley Ontop has shared an old video from Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire's wedding in 2022 amid rumours about their marriage

In the throwback video, the Nollywood actress while recalling how she met the actor, assured the public that he doesn't cheat

Ontop, who has an ongoing legal battle with the actor taunted the couple, stirring conversation about their union

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop has taunted movie stars Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard with an old video from their wedding in 2022 amid fresh rumours about the crisis in their home.

Legit.ng previously reported that a content creator, Rita Onyekweli, who claimed to have known Peggy for 22 years, alleged that Frederick Leonard asked the actress to pack out of their home since mid-last year.

She explained that efforts were made to involve a mediator so their differences could be resolved, but that did not work. The content creator added that the estranged couple also saw a therapist, yet the marriage still did not improve.

Stanley Ontop taunts Peggy Ovire, Frederick Leonard

On Friday, February 13, the Nollywood producer and blogger took to his Instagram page to share an old video from Peggy and Frederick's wedding in 2022.

The old video captured the moment the actress assured the public that her husband does not womanize.

She showered him with praises and vehemently reiterated the fact that he doesn’t cheat or womanise. Peggy tagged herself lucky to be married to someone like him and advised fellow ladies to be patient when seeking a man to marry.

“I saw a man that is not a womanizer and most importantly that’s why I stayed for this long. Please don’t change, Fredrick is one man that I can beat my chest on, despite what everybody is saying, that he doesn’t womanise. I will love you, I will respect you,” she said.

Reacting to the old video, Stanley wrote,

"Awwwwwwwww I am jealous For better for worse I don laugh pis for boxers. Hahahaha."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Frederick Leonard sued Stanley Ontop for defamation and libel.

The old video from Fredrick Leonard and Peggy Ovire's wedding is below:

Reactions as Stanley Ontop taunts Nollywood couple

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

daniella__official said:

"I love that she didn’t waste time before discarding him….full definition of I can love you like mad and still vanish when you misbehave."

joynathan36 reacted:

"love na scam."

bleehsyn commented:

"But she genuinely loved him."

becklynaj commented:

"Love is beautiful and wicked at the same time in all love yourself more and value yourself.. if love comes accept it and if it goes accept it in conclusion let love lead."

luckiest2_ said:

"Abeg make una no vex for Peggy na love make her dy mis yarn."

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng also reported that Tosin Silverdam made a post about actress Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced online.

Tosin shared the steps the actress took in her marriage, as fans reacted to his viral video.

