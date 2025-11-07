Actress Biola Adeboyo recently went viral over a video of her lamenting the exorbitant cost of Aso Ebi fabrics

Biola Adebayo, who revealed the cheapest Aso Ebi as above N100k, said she has spent over N2m on fabrics this year

The Nollywood actress also made an appeal to people who might want to invite her to parties; her lamentation has ignited comments

Popular Yoruba actress Biola Adebayo recently cried out over costly Aso Ebi fabrics and back-to-back party invites towards the end of the year.

Biola, who revealed she has at least 8 more parties to attend before the year runs out, made an appeal to people who might want to invite her to their parties, saying she would only attend if the Aso Ebi was not made compulsory.

Actress Biola Adebayo reveals she has spent over N2m on Aso Ebi. Credit: biolabayo

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, she has spent over N2 million on Aso Ebi fabrics this year. She also shared how she would have to spend money on makeup, fueling her car, and making money rain on the celebrants at their parties.

Biola revealed that it was too expensive for her to keep up with.

“I can’t keep buying fabrics, doing makeup, fueling my car and still spray money, I can’t afford it," she said in a video that has since gone viral.

"Please nobody should take this personally with me, I cannot afford it please! If you give me, I’ll gladly make my Iro and Buba to come honor you. I have enough responsibilities than spending so much on clothes that I can hardly wear twice… common! Party has never been a form of relaxation for me, if I’m coming to your party, it’s just because I want to honor you and I can honorably do that without spending so much," she added in a caption.

Aso Ebi is a uniform dress or dressing code that is traditionally worn by the Yoruba people and is an indicator of cooperation, camaraderie, and solidarity.

Actress Biola Adebayo's comment about costly Aso Ebi ignites reactions. Credit: biolabayo

Source: Instagram

The video of Biola Adebayo lamenting the cost of Aso Ebi is below:

Reactions to Biola Adebayo's lamentation

While many applauded the actress for her sincerity, others dropped funny comments about her lamentation. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

ask.dehrine said:

"People will always have something to celebrate by Gods grace… Just attend the ones you can and do transfer for the ones you can’t… Kojubelo."

megan_the_lary commented:

"Y’all do above ur means, it is very very okay to say “I can’t afford it at the moment”, I would attend your occasion and wear what I have."

maryvenia said:

"Someone is currently keeping malice with me cause I told her I couldn’t afford to be part of her train. There’s a lot I need to do, rent, school fees, wants, needs, business etc me wey Dey struggle."

edy_gul said:

"But it’s not by force nah."

mhiz.enkaybebe said:

"I just love the way she speak her mind."

leonzora.naturals said:

"I stopped this rubbish in 2014. I wear what I have no matter who you are, i don't buy. My cousin got married in 2021, I no buy. I'd rather give you money. I just can't be bothered. I will eat before I come so that you won't starve me. I can't shout."

Biola Adebayo announces end of marriage

Legit.ng reported that Biola Bayo saddened fans after announcing that her marriage had ended.

In a heartfelt post celebrating her ex-husband’s birthday, she shared lovely pictures but also disclosed that they have been separated since April last year.

Biola told her fans not to be surprised that she referred to him as her ex-husband, openly confirming the breakdown of their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng