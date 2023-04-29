Actress Biola Bayo is celebrating her 2nd wedding anniversary today, April 29, and she shared a heartwarming post

The movie star gushed over her husband and thanked him for staying by her during their trying times

Biola, who just welcomed her first child, showed him off and expressed gratitude to God for re-writing their story

Just a few weeks after welcoming her first child, actress Biola Bayo has taken to social media to celebrate her second wedding anniversary.

In a lengthy post on her page, the movie star revealed that it is a lot having their first child in their 40s and thanked her husband for standing by and supporting her.

Actress Biola Bayo celebrates wedding anniversary

Source: Instagram

"To my darling husband; Getting married and having our first child in our 40’s is a lot. Thank you for choosing me; Thank you for walking through the journey of life with me; Thank you for your understanding; Thank you for giving me the room to be “me”

Biola Bayo also expressed gratitude to God for his blessing and the new dawn she and her husband have experienced.

"Only the will of the Father will prevail in our lives and family in Jesus mighty. It’s a new dawn! It’s a new season! It’s a new beginning of bliss and abundance in Jesus mighty name. I love you baby. Happy wedding anniversary to us."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Biola Bayo

dorlapoh:

"And two becomes 3. May the Lord bless your union. Together forever IJMN "

ibitayojeje:

"Happy wedding anniversary to my darling sister and her bobo, God continually bless your union, e pe funra yin ooo @biolabayo1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

adekiwonsarashidat:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary "

biola_adekunle:

"Congratulations auntie mimore years together forever "

zsheunic:

"Happy wedding anniversary ma the lord bless your home"

dharyemfabricsandmore:

"Happy anniversary my people❤️You were two last year but this year you added up. May you continue to multiply May the goodness of the Lord never depart from your household "

Source: Legit.ng