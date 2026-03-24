Comedian Kiekie shared why she keeps her husband away from her social media content

She explained the importance of separating her personal life from her public brand

The actress also cautioned content creators about oversharing and setting boundaries

Nigerian actress and content creator, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, has explained why she chooses to keep her husband away from her social media platforms.

Speaking at The Creative Blueprint 2.0, the comic star stressed the importance of setting clear boundaries between personal life and professional branding, especially for celebrities and content creators.

Kiekie opens up about her secretive approach to love and social media. Credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Kiekie noted that she has deliberately created a strong separation between her private life and her public persona.

“I have created a very thick line between what is personal to me as Oluwabukunmi Adeaga Ilori and what is personal to my brand as Kiekie,” she said.

According to her, her brand revolves around being an event and TV host, actor, and comic content creator, which influences the kind of content she shares online.

Explaining why her husband, Tunji Ilori, does not appear in her videos, Kiekie said it simply comes down to content style.

“He is not funny,” she stated.

However, she revealed that her daughter, Nola, occasionally appears in her content because of her natural flair on camera.

“She is made for the camera,” Kiekie added.

Despite this, the actress emphasised that she is careful not to overexpose her child, noting that she only creates content with her during school holidays.

Kiekie also used the opportunity to advise fellow creators to exercise restraint when sharing their personal lives online. She warned against the habit of overusing viral moments, which can lead to oversharing.

“We overmilk viral moments until it becomes annoying. And that is where oversharing comes in,” she said.

Her remarks highlight the growing conversation around privacy and boundaries in the digital age, particularly among public figures.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported in a tragic turn of events that KieKie announced the death of her dear friend, Aderopo.

KieKie went online to share that she was informed of the heartbreaking incident on June 6, 2025, and that she will never recover from it.

The media personality did not disclose how her friend passed away, but she stated that her departure had left a huge hole in her heart.

The mum-of-one's post has prompted friends and family to shower her with condolence messages as they help her through this difficult time.

KieKie wrote:

"SO THIS IS LIFE?! MY ADEPERO IS GONE!! 💔💔Ahhh!!! This is too hard for me! Adepero mi eleyi o te mi lorun o, but I hand everything over to our maker! Ahh! My rock of ages you’re the most High! 😩🙏🏽🙏🏽. Truly God knows best!!! I’m just unraveling that in this very moment!!! Because to me this doesn’t make any sense! You’ve been taken away from me! From us! Adepero mi 💔💔."

Kiekie explains why fans may never see her husband on Instagram. Credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Kiekie's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abayomi.oluwagbemiga said:

"Comic ke. You aren't funny ooo. U are just forcing yourself to be funny."

winniewhiteatelier said:

"Wisdom 😍."

jayceekar12 said:

"But he's not even funny 😂😂."

morgan.jj101 said:

"Deep 👏😍."

traveltheworldwithstella said:

"Me planning nobody will see my future husband 😂."

de_dee202 said:

"Kie kie, you are who you think you are!"

Kiekie welcomes first child

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiekie became the latest mother as she shared the good news with fans.

The skit maker shared a video and gushed over her newborn as her colleagues celebrated her.

Several fans and Kiekie’s celebrity friends stormed her comment section to celebrate with the new mum.

Source: Legit.ng