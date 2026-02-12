Prophet Abel Boma recently declared in a viral video that God is interested in Davido, sparking widespread reactions online

The cleric shared a prophecy about the singer’s life, career and possible spiritual journey

His comments have generated mixed responses from fans and netizens who referred to a similar revelation from the singer’s father

A viral video of Prophet Abel Boma has stirred conversations online after the cleric declared that God is interested in Nigerian music star Davido.

In the trending clip, Prophet Boma addressed his online followers and spoke at length about the award-winning singer.

According to him, while God may not be interested in the type of music Davido sings, He is deeply interested in the individual himself.

“God is not interested in the music he sings, but God is interested in the individual who he is,” the prophet said. He criticised Christians who, in his view, are quick to judge, adding that singing “bad music” does not mean God has condemned the singer.

The cleric stressed that God loves Davido and warned people against hating someone God cares about. He also questioned why anyone would think God is unconcerned about the singer’s achievements, including his international awards.

Prophet Boma went further to reveal what he described as a spiritual vision concerning the Afrobeats star. He said he saw a woman kneeling and praying for God to show Davido mercy.

The prophet added that he saw Davido carrying Grammy Awards repeatedly before God “handcuffed” and called him. He explained that this symbolised a divine calling, claiming that Davido could one day become a pastor and openly call on Jesus morning, afternoon and night.

“You are nobody to decide who God wants to use,” he said, insisting that God has a share in Davido’s life and career.

Watch him speak below:

Prophet Boma’s interview on Davido trends online

The video has since generated mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens referencing a previous prophecy from the singer’s billionaire father

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olamide.olagbegi said:

"His father had informed him, that he will end up with gospel songs. Davido is good boy, he has a good heart."

enny_51 said:

"You see pure heart ehn, it attracts God's love alot 😍😍."

odeh305 said:

"The father even had a dream sometimes back that David will sing gossip songs. He said it during his trad to his wife."

philomenaeriabie said:

"Davido you will fulfill your destiny as a vessel unto honor in Jesus Christ mighty name amen 🔥🔥."

ms_calm_tsunami said:

"His music is not even bad ..yes I said it😍."

philomenaeriabie said:

"Lord please show Davido mercy in Jesus Christ mighty name amen 🙏 🙌 ✨️."

stylebydistinctlookautogele said:

"Na God vessel be Davido very soon it will manifest."

martez.c said:

"God should give us davido as president 🙏."

okechukwunnewi said:

"But you don't have to carry Bible nor become a pastor before working for the most high. NGO is another channel to reach out to the weak."

judy_austin_obasi_com_kpekus said:

"God will preserve his life . He shall not die young in Jesus name."

roghokomeagatha said:

"Papa’s Prophesies are 💯💯💯 authentic."

blessingandrew2021 said:

"I love him too oh ... God continually bless him for all the life he has changed @davido God bless you 👏."

