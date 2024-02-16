Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James has made headlines for the umpteenth time following her highly publicised wedding

An old video of the newly married designer twerking in a very short dress resurfaced online and sparked a heated debate

While many netizens bashed her over the old video considering her reputation as a daughter of Zion, others said she was free to have a past

Popular Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James has caused a buzz on social media after an old video of her dancing resurfaced online.

Recall that Veekee James became the topic of several discussions after getting married to her beau, Femi Atere, at a highly publicised ceremony.

Shortly after the designer’s wedding, netizens dug up an old video of Veekee James twerking in a body-hugging short dress.

In the old video, the public figure was seen jumping around and whining her waist energetically to a trenches song, in a way that surprised many people.

See the video below:

Old video of Veekee James twerking sparks reactions

Shortly after Veekee James’ old video made the rounds, the fashion designer started to trend online with netizens divided over the clip. While some of them heavily bashed her, others praised her growth.

Read some of the comments below:

Glamdeebeauty:

“Veekee is an AJ babeand u can’t be an AJ babe and not know how to dance like this(it’s law, unless u want to form especially if u school in Tolu Complex)Y’all should leave this babe alone, it’s getting boring now.”

__tiffee__:

“Daughter of Zion was once a baddie .”

Vivian.the.great:

“People evolve ‍♀️ You are not the same as you were 2 years ago.”

Next_autos:

“He who is without sin should cast the 5th stone.”

thriftwith_alex:

“This girl has really got all the insecure Nigerian men triggered. Allow the poor girl breathe ‍♀️ and enjoy her young marriage.”

Jhoystin:

“So someone can not be a Christian baddie again? Isn’t this what we preach? Be a Christian and also be sexxy for your husband.”

adore_by_ayeesha:

“Abeg get out. She can be what’s and whoever she wants and chose to repent to God. Y’all should leave this babe. Na yansh she shake she no kee Persin. Even sele goers still dey shake bakassi for Jesu in church everyday.”

Esther_nmesomachukwu:

“That video was since 2022 before she became born again.”

hanson_idy:

“Everyone has a past. She doesn’t dwell there anymore. She rebranded and it’s not a crime. Allow daughter of Zion to breathe.”

zeeliciousfairy:

“Ok now y’all need to chill. Her past is her past. If u like sit on her past records that’s your headache. Her salvation is her personal accountability with God no one made you class captain .”

Yhutie_pat:

“You people are something else. I remember when she posted this long time ago. A girl just playing with her brother. You people should rest!!!”

onyxmua_:

“I think Nigerians have a thing against successful women. Because why won’t you guys leave veekee James alone.”

iwalewa_adeola:

“Show prophet or pastor wey no get rough past ? Una dey drag her as if all of you are perfect …make una rest in Jesus name you can’t have her type of wedding and that’s on periodtttttt.”

Read more comments from Twitter below:

Dr Pengking had this to say:

Samantha called the video embarrassing:

Princewill said the internet always remembers:

