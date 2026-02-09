Music world mourns as Ghanaian highlife legend Ebo Taylor passes away at 90

Legendary Ghanaian musician Ebo Taylor has passed away at 90, leaving the music world in mourning just one day after a major festival was launched in his honour

The highlife pioneer who worked with Fela Kuti and influenced stars like Usher died a month after celebrating his 90th birthday

Fans and musicians across the globe are mourning the loss of the guitarist whose six-decade career has made an impact in the music world

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, guitarist, and composer Ebo Taylor passed away at the age of 90.

His family confirmed the news on Sunday, 8 February 2026, through a post on his official Instagram page, announcing his passing a day after the launch of the Ebo Taylor Music Festival in Ghana.

Taylor passed away on Saturday, 7 February 2026, just a month after celebrating his milestone 90th birthday.

The announcement described him as a towering figure in African music whose influence will continue to shine even after his departure.

The timing of his death has drawn attention, as it came immediately after the festival created in his honour, which had only been launched the day before.

His family did not disclose the cause of death, but the statement described his unmatched contribution to music and culture.

Ebo Taylor's legacy in Ghanaian and world music

Ebo Taylor’s career spanned more than six decades, during which he became widely recognised as a pioneer of modern Ghanaian music.

He was celebrated for blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with elements of jazz, funk, and soul, helping to shape the sound of highlife and Afrobeat.

His artistry not only influenced generations of musicians in Ghana but also reached audiences worldwide.

Throughout his career, Taylor collaborated with notable figures, including Nigerian Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, and his work later found new life when sampled by international stars such as Usher and Kelly Rowland.

His music carried a distinctive style that bridged cultures and inspired both African and global artists.

Following the announcement of his death, tributes have poured in from across the world.

Musicians, fans, and cultural figures have expressed their sadness while celebrating the life and legacy of a man whose creativity left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Check out the post announcing Ebo Taylor's death below:

Fans and colleagues remember Ebo Taylor

@jjwhitefield said:

"Rest in peace, uncle Ebo! Your legacy will shine on forever! Condolences to his family!"

@kobbykomposer commented:

"What a legend. What a father and grandfather and great grandfather. The world gave him his flowers whilst he was still here. God bless Ebo."

@kobbygram wrote:

"Rest earned and deserved a million times over. Talk about leaving a legacy and showing the kids how it's done. Rest well."

@outerglobe reacted:

"Oh! I guess it was time as he had been struggling. What a legend, a true gentleman as well. He was so lovely to interview some way back. Such a fabulous musician and composer. Blessings and strength and deep condolences to all those close."

@obahnyc said:

"Forever grateful for his music, his legacy, his spirit! So glad I got to see him perform in Brooklyn a couple of years ago 😢🕊️💔🙏🏾"

@ritatestifies commented:

"I'm heartbroken!!!! Uncle Ebo was the soundtrack to so many good times in my life. May he rest in perfect peace. 😢"

