Charly Boy has declared that he has no skeletons in his closet, asserting that his life is lived entirely in the "market square" for all to see

The legendary entertainer explained that lying is a sign of cowardice, a trait he claims never to have possessed

Addressing the specific rumors of being gay, the singer made it clear that if the claims were true, he would be the first person to announce it

Veteran Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has addressed the long-running rumours about his sexuality.

The unconventional showman, who has built a reputation for his daring lifestyle and fearless expression, said he has always lived his life openly and without fear of judgment.

Speaking during an interview with KAATRUTH, the self-styled Area Fada described himself as an open book who has never concealed any part of his identity.

According to him, people who hide aspects of their lives often do so out of fear, but he has never been afraid to be authentic.

The controversial singer said if the rumours about his sexuality were true, he would have openly admitted it without hesitation.

“If I was gay, I’ll be shouting it at the rooftop. I don’t hide myself. I commit my soul,” he said.

He added that he prefers to live his life in the open, comparing himself to someone sitting in the market square where everyone can see him.

“By that I mean I’m like an open book. I can’t lie about anything because liars are for people who don’t have the courage to live their authentic life, and I’ve been living my authentic life since ages. So, I don’t send anybody,” he stated.

For decades, Charly Boy has remained one of Nigeria’s most controversial and talked-about entertainers.

From his bold fashion statements to his unique stage persona, the veteran performer has consistently pushed boundaries and challenged social norms.

His eccentric image, combined with his outspoken activism, has often fueled public curiosity and speculation about his personal life.

However, the entertainer insists that he has never lived behind a mask and has no reason to start now.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Charly Boy's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Ononiwu Chukwuebuka shared

"Legendary Charlie ,the only man wey chance Rochas for his Papa burial, everybody shock"

Marshall Onoja shared:

"The part that got me was where he said "He is older than Tinubu". Omo"

Ogunda Bede wrote:

"Spirituality had nothing to do with God because God is an invention of mankind..."

Omekannaya Odah stated:

"Nigerians, listen to Charly Boy. He is the real deal. A real man. Listen to his views on Religion and so-called pastors. He knows what he is saying. Listen to him and reject your religious chains"

