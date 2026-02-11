Burna Boy's unexpected link-up with Asari Dokubo has gone viral, capturing attention on social media.

A video showed the Grammy Award winner conversing with the ex-militant leader while a song played in the background

While their conversation was not audible, some netizens read meanings into their facial expressions, others linked the meeting to a political move

Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently became a topic of discussion over his rare meeting with controversial ex-militant leader Asari Dokubo.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, showed Burna Boy and Dokubo having a relaxed interaction, with a clip showing the singer smiling.

While their conversation was not audible, netizens shared their observations about their facial expressions.

The two prominent figures, both from Rivers state, had attended the 50th birthday celebration of billionaire Matthew Tonlagha in Abuja.

While Dokubo attended as a guest, Burna Boy was one of the performers at the lavish birthday celebration.

Legit.ng recently reported that at the same birthday party, celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi offered a cap with President Bola Tinubu's insignia to activist Deji Adeyanju, which the latter rejected, sparking reactions online.

The video of Burna Boy with Asari Dokubo is below:

Comments as Burna Boy met Asari Dokubo

While many of Burna Boy's supporters praised the move as an act of cultural pride, critics berated the singer, with others claiming he appeared scared in the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

the_saucee_ said:

"These guys no really send una. It’s all for the pocket. Criticize Fela all you want but one thing about him is that he never dined with the oppressors."

sola_olukiran said:

"See as burna calm down for him side, real gangsta."

nate_akibe commented:

"Let's assume Burna aint Nigerian...na Asari toad he dey align with. ... city boy project continues."

jaywhiz_rodo said:

"Everybody dey fight for him pocket Nigerians deserved what we're going through.christ is my president."

William19Prisca reacted:

"I won’t lie, burna boy has been bought and is gonna be used as a really huge tool in this coming election. That’s why he first had to sort VDM, who he knows can manipulate minds and justify burna’s decision when the b@ck lash starts. Hmmm 2027 is p00r against all the rich!!!!!!!"

ng_cassidy commented:

"See as he be like errand boy. Omo the fall off big to the point he now runs around people wey get influence to help sing his praise."

Seanquality1 said:

"From very dark man to Dokubo, burna no Dey move like this before, could it be fell off?"

Burna Boy donates to N150m to VDM's initiative

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy made a major financial donation linked to VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The development came to light after VDM shared a video on his Instagram page, where he openly disclosed that Burna Boy had donated the sum of ₦150 million to his non-governmental organisation.

In the video, the critic went further to display bank receipts as proof of the transfer.

