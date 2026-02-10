Bolanle Ninalowo has shared a loved-up video with a mystery woman, sparking conversations among fans

In the clip, the actor is seen with a woman who bears a similar frame to his ex-wife as the two lock lips in a warm embrace

Many fans analysed the woman’s stature and concluded that she could be the actor’s ex-wife

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has stirred reconciliation rumours with his ex-wife following a video he shared from the gym.

The movie star parted ways with his wife a few years ago, during which he admitted taking responsibility for the collapse of their long-term marriage.

In earlier years, Ninalowo was also spotted at the gym with his colleague, Damilola Adegbite, a development that sparked speculation at the time. However, both later denied being romantically involved.

In the new video shared on his Instagram page, the father of two was seen standing with a tall, well-endowed woman at the gym after work-out. The pair appeared close, locking lips and sharing a warm embrace, while the actor ensured that the woman’s face was not shown.

Bolanle Ninalowo gets fans talking over video

In the caption accompanying the post, Ninalowo stated that growing fitter together was non-negotiable between him and the mystery woman. He also disabled the comment section on his page, preventing direct reactions from fans.

However, fans took to the comment sections of blogs that reposted the video, with many claiming the woman shared the same stature as the actor’s ex-wife. Some insisted she must be his former partner, noting similarities in physique.

While some fans applauded the actor for seemingly sticking to a particular “spec,” others criticised him, accusing him of changing women too frequently.

Here is the Instagram video of Bolanle Ninalowo below:

Fans drag Bolanle Ninalowo over video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actor and his mystery woman at the gym. Many shared their observation about the identity of the woman. While others dragged him over her love life. Here are comments below:

@d_real_kemzy stated:

"This man get taste sha always going for the hottest ladies."

@esther_john111 commented:

"If na woman do dis thing all the men will be pained . Calling her ashawo."

@omoshewa_rhaph reacted:

"Na the wife nao, Abi una no Dey see?? Look at the side view well well."

@alioxcoded77 shared:

"Everyone that knows the stature of his ex knows that’s his wife. Thats the mother of his kids."

@choicedavid236 wrote:

"It's looks like his wife na,abi I no dey see well?"

@isadaisaac said:

"That's his former wife."

