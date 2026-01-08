Bolaji Ogunmola revealed she has already committed over ₦20 million to her new film production, with actors and rented locations sitting idle in Lagos

After arriving at the airport on Wednesday, the filmmaker was subjected to a series of delays and rescheduling

In a desperate bid to save her livelihood, the actress has opted to embark on the dangerous road journey from Ekiti to Lagos

Actress Bolaji Ogunmola has narrated a sad ordeal after an airline left her stranded at the Ekiti State airport for more than 24 hours, a delay she says ruined the first day of her new N20 million film production.

In a video shared via Instagram, the visibly distressed actress said she had been battling flight delays since Wednesday, leaving her stuck far away from her film crew already assembled in Lagos.

Ogunmola explained that production for her film had already begun, with actors, restaurant bookings, and paid locations awaiting her arrival.

Bolaji Ogunmola says an airline left her stranded at the Ekiti State airport for more than 24 hours. Photos: @bolajiogunmola/IG.

She stated:

“I’m still at the airport, by the way, and I’ve cried my eyes out this morning. I’m supposed to be on set. It’s the first day of TOC’s production. I booked actors, a restaurant, everything. I’ve spent over 15 to 20 million trying to produce this film… and I’m still here.”

The actress revealed she checked in for her flight on Wednesday only to be told the aircraft had been delayed.

Hours later, the airline cancelled the flight entirely, offering no alternative plan, leaving her stranded overnight.

She said she spent the night in a motel and returned to the airport early Thursday morning, hopeful the rescheduled flight would hold.

“They said they were going to fly at 8 am. I woke up at 5 am, got to the airport at 6:30. Then it changed to 9:30. Later they said 12. Now they are saying 5:30,” she narrated in frustration.

According to Ogunmola, the biggest problem was not just the delays but the lack of communication from the airline, which left her production crew stranded and confused.

She added:

“As we speak, my crew, production, everything — it’s our first day at work. It’s not only my time they’re toying with. This is my source of livelihood. Everybody just says ‘sorry’ to me. What am I supposed to do? I’m literally stuck here.”

Out of options and anxious about mounting losses, the actress said she had resolved to travel to Lagos by road despite her fears.

She said:

“I have to go by road, which is very unsafe, but I need to get to work. My lawyers will take this up. I just needed evidence of what was going on. They are not remorseful. They are unfair.”

Ogunmola stressed that her video was not intended for public drama but as documentation for legal processes.

“I’m not the person to call out anybody. I’m not going to shout. I don’t fight. But I just need to have evidence,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Bolaji Ogunmola says she will sue the airline for leaving her stranded. Photos: @bolajiogunmola/IG.

