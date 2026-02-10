Tinie Tempah revealed that he draws his creative energy from the same lineage that produced literary legends like Chinua Achebe

The rapper argued that the Igbo people possess a unique, global excellence that spans from literature to music, describing his own talent as a product of his ancestry

Tempah has sparked a sense of pride among Igbos globally, proving that the South-Eastern spirit thrives no matter

British rapper and singer, Tinie Tempah, has stirred a wave of pride among members of the Igbo community after openly declaring his roots and crediting his creativity to his ancestry.

In a video shared on his YouTube page, the award-winning musician revealed that he belongs to the Igbo tribe and believes his talent is closely tied to his heritage.

For many within the tribe, Tinie Tempah’s statement felt like a long-overdue acknowledgment of what they have always believed, that the Igbo spirit is naturally inventive, resilient, and expressive.

Across social media, several Igbo users described his revelation as a moment of cultural pride. Some pointed out that the tribe has consistently produced outstanding talents across literature, business, technology, and entertainment.

In the video, Tinie Tempah referenced legendary novelist Chinua Achebe and award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as examples of the tribe’s global impact.

His mention of the two literary icons struck a chord with many Igbos, who view them as symbols of intellectual pride and cultural storytelling.

To them, the rapper’s words were not just about music but about the long-standing tradition of creativity that runs through their history.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Tinie Tampah's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Greatfuljoseph stated:

"You are right , greatness and success and creativity and inventions runs in our DNA. We are next after God . We are gods on our own cos we can pull the impossible"

@Monet1174106 shared:

"But I just want to know why our brothers and sisters in south south running from us what could be the reason! I want someone to educate me coz I have see so many people that wished to be Igbo but south south honestly I don’t understand u guys"

@AndyBestH_NGR noted:

"These narratives are problematic, there is nothing intrinsic about any tribe or race that makes them exceptional at anything non-physical."

@gbengadewoyin stated:

"The superhuman claim. No different from the tribal effect of a religion and that is why I debunk supernatural claims."

