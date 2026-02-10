The EFCC had responded after a social media user falsely listed its Abuja headquarters as a hotel for sale on X, sparking widespread online reactions

The viral post claimed the property was priced at N800 million with an additional N120 million agent fee

The commission acknowledged the post through its verified account, adding to the online exchange without announcing further action

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reacted publicly after a social media post on X falsely advertised its Abuja headquarters as a hotel for sale, drawing widespread attention online.

The post was shared by a verified user identified as @osere_x, who uploaded a photograph of the EFCC headquarters and described the building as a hospitality facility available for purchase in the nation’s capital.

The EFCC headquarters in Abuja that was falsely listed as a hotel for sale.

The listing placed the price at N800 million, with an additional N120 million tagged as agent fees.

Commission responds to online sale claim

The post read, “HOTEL AVAILABLE. Location: Abuja. Price – 800M. Agent fee – 120M. Only serious buyers should DM,” and quickly gained traction on the platform.

As of the morning of February 10, the listing had attracted hundreds of reposts and replies, alongside thousands of likes and more than 400,000 views.

Social media users responded with a mix of humour and disbelief, with many pointing out that the property shown was the headquarters of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency.

The commission later entered the conversation through its verified X account, issuing a short but pointed response to the post, saying "Hmmm.. You get mind oo".

EFCC reacts after its Abuja headquarters was falsely advertised as a hotel.

Below are some of Nigerians' reactions to the post.

@Inuwaunited said:

Lmao. Full picture of EFCC hqtrs. Featuring the male and female cell blocks and even the clinic.

@vivianpre00 commented:

They just read your tweet at channels this morning they na criminal offense ooo

@philateruscrypt said:

Na here e de happen The bravest man in Nigeria, his strength is too much"

@Emmydev001 said:

Nothing you wan tell me, you and EFCC gather plan am ni Nah PR"

@Sheikh_of_light said:

If no be say you get mind, in what universe do you wake up, stretch, and decide to advertise the EFCC Headquarters for sale?? "

@IamMustyP said:

Great location! Very secure. 5star amenities including interrogation rooms and underground cells. Perfect for the business owner who wants to stay close to their money. Just don’t ask for a late checkout."

@slimmmmrlo said:

The fact this isn’t a faceless account still Dey muzz me This guy get mind like mad I like your energy bro,, no sha let them catch you, you go too explain oh"

@ayokanmi94 said:

Omo, person wan sell EFCC headquarters Nothing we won't see on naija Twitter"

EFCC declares former Buhari's minister wanted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Timipre Sylva a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, wanted. The EFCC said Sylva is wanted over an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257.

According to the EFCC, the money is "part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a Refinery".

