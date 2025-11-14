American rapper Cardi B shared the arrival of her fourth child and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs

The award-winning singer opened up about balancing motherhood, new music, and personal growth

Fans reacted to Cardi B’s candid message about overcoming challenges and stepping into a new era

American music star Cardi B has welcomed her fourth child and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

The news, shared via Instagram on Thursday, November 13, 2025, marked the couple’s first child together.

In her post, Cardi B shared a video of herself lip-synching to “Hello,” a track from her new album Am I the Drama?

Cardi B reflected deeply on how her life has shifted in recent months.

She stated:

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season."

She admitted that starting over is never easy, but emphasized that the rewards of her journey have made it worthwhile.

She wrote:

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for the tour, getting my body right, and getting my mind right. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime."

Offset speaks on divorce payment with Cardi B

Legit.ng earlier reported that the public breakup between American rappers Cardi B and Offset has taken another turn, following widespread claims that Offset allegedly rejected a $10 million settlement during their ongoing divorce process.

The rumour dominated social platforms, with bloggers alleging that Offset insisted he “built Cardi’s brand” and therefore deserved half of everything.

However, Offset has now addressed the matter directly.

See the post here:

Fans react to Cardi B's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@kendrasboutique:

"This new era looks GOOD on you! Elevation, healing, motherhood… all of it. So proud of you"

@bobbylytes:

"Congrats!!!! 🎉 now let’s put more belt to *ss!!!! You got 4 babies to feed now!!!! Let’s gooooooooo!!!!!"

@premadonna87:

"That waist if I could have kids and keep my shape mannnnn I'd keep popping em out toooooooo!!! Yea presssureeeeeeeeeeee"

@freakymarko:

"Say what you want about Cardi but she always been the same and never let anybody change who she is"

@unlockedcelebritydrama:

"Congratulations, We Ready For Tour. But Take Your Time Heal, And Enjoy Baby Diggs. We Gonna Be Outside Waiting To Get Lit With You"

@treelovers_hugstrees:

"I knew she had the baby congratulations"

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move showed her zeal and love for both her craft and her fans, as she honoured them with her latest actions. Social media was abuzz with comments and messages since this feat made its way to the public.

