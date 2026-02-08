Cardi B had an unexpected run-in with a robot during a public performance in San Francisco

The encounter left the rapper briefly on the ground following a moment she had with the robot

The viral video is sparking reactions online, with Cardi B warning of possible legal action

Cardi B had an unexpected encounter with a robot during a public performance in San Francisco on Saturday.

Video obtained by American media platform TMZ shows the rapper approaching a robot on the streets of The City by the Bay, announcing to the crowd that she planned to give it a lap dance.

The moment Cardi B lost her balance during a robot performance. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Cardi B can be seen performing a series of dance moves, running her hands over the robot, and leaning in as if to kiss its expressionless face.

At that moment, the robot appeared to move toward her and toppled onto her, causing Cardi to shriek in surprise.

The robot landed between her legs, but with the help of bystanders, Cardi quickly got back on her feet and appeared uninjured.

The video has since gone viral, sparking reactions from fans online. Many joked about the incident, with one comment reading, “He caught real feelings.”

Cardi B, however, threatened legal action, warning TMZ to remove the clip or face a potential lawsuit.

Despite the mishap, Cardi B seemed unharmed, and fans are now replaying the unusual moment over and over on social media.

Watch the video below:

Cardi B trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jusnellxo_ said:

"I laughed so dammn hard I love my girl but that was funny like girl I’m going to the Vegas show don’t hurt yourself."

jerome_king86 said:

"He fell in love 😍😍😂."

_iamericaxo said:

"The amount of times I watched this is insane lmaooooo I love her 😂😍."

anabelle_la said:

"Thats me trying to be sexxy 😭😂."

la_mor3na_d3_fu3go said:

"😂😂😂i guess he caught real feelings😂😂😂."

theakilabraham said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 she is the hardest person to dislike on the planet she’s too lovable."

sheilamiller1125 said:

"Only you can make it still looks seexy after that..😂😂❤️❤️."

texas4ev3rj said:

"Made his knees weak 😅👀👀."

bella_beautyatbest said:

"Somebody get Cardi some Epsom Salts STAT !! We got these concert tickets & she out there play around 😂🤦🏽‍♀️😮‍💨🤣🤣🤣!"

fana_1383 said:

"I don't know why the fan pages of cardi you publish this when it's embarrassing."

lismicaela43

"Robot got too excited, he was ready!!"

aminasusi

"How can she not fall in those shoes."

jax0nyx said:

"So, like why are we giving the robot a lap dance😭😭😭😭😭😭."

dulcedelecheeee__ said:

"Lmao bro and she fell down too how can you not love Cardi😂😂❤️❤️."

carlabritt80 said:

"Uh mam..we need your safe for your tour we've been looking forward to in a few days..please be safe🔥🔥❤️."

ilovekadiii

"Can’t take her no where."

ziggyz_137 said:

"My girl got back up in dem heels like what, she fell cute🥰 lol."

stfuu._.kenny said:

"Uh oh he falling for you 😭😭😭."

___bay__ said:

"They saved the robot first 😂😂😂😂."

Cardi B’s unforgettable robot lap dance accident. Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move showed her zeal and love for both her craft and her fans, as she honoured them with her latest actions. Social media was abuzz with comments and messages since this feat made its way to the public.

