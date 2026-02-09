The Nigerian mother of NFL star Nick Emmanwori admitted she did not fully understand the hype surrounding the Super Bowl ahead of the game

She said she attended the event because it seemed important, even though she felt unsure about what to expect

Her candid comments went viral online after the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX, with many finding her remarks humorous

The mother of American football star Nick Emmanwori has shared her thoughts about the Super Bowl, admitting she did not fully understand the hype surrounding the event.

Speaking during an interview with ABC, the Nigerian mother of Nick Emmanwori opened up about her expectations ahead of the championship game.

The mother of Nick Emmanwori shares why she is not impressed with the Super Bowl.

Source: UGC

Her comments came before the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29–13 to win Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The game was played at Levi's Stadium, California.

Super Bowl: Seattle Seahawks' mother speaks on sport

During the interview in a video shared on Instagram, Justina Emmanwori said she was unsure what to expect from the Super Bowl despite its global popularity.

"To be honest with you, I don't know. Everybody keep asking me, 'Do you know what you are going for?' I said, 'Super Bowl.' They said, 'Do you know how many people die to go to the Super Bowl?' I'm like, 'How?' I don't know," she said.

She said she only accepted the opportunity because it seemed important, even though she personally did not feel overwhelmed by the occasion.

The Nigerian mother of NFL star Nick Emmanwori admits she did not get the hype surrounding the Super Bowl.

Source: UGC

She said:

"I have the opportunity to go there. So I'm like, okay, maybe this is something big that I don't know. It's big. I don't know what I'm expecting."

“All I’m going there to do is shout, ‘Yay, Super Bowl, touchdown, we win!’ That’s it,” she said during the interview.

Nick Emmanwori, who plays safety for the Seattle Seahawks, was part of the historic Super Bowl victory that crowned the team champions for the 2025 NFL season.

Super Bowl: Reactions to Emmanwori's mother's comment

Her honest remarks quickly caught the attention of sports fans online, with many finding her comments refreshing and humorous.

Some of the comments are below.

Mommyphysician joked:

"Nigerian here. She’s expecting him to stop playing games and enter medical school already."

Mazumder.prantik wrote:

"Love it. She's the eternally cool mama."

Eponymous.girl wrote:

"Now interview her afterwards."

Mahaliawithlove stated:

"She’s still wondering why she spent all that money on his school fees."

Maria.says.hi commented:

"What a queen. She’s clearly royalty and we are peasants."

Driplist wrote:

"Touchdown we win! The winning is still very important though."

Chrism__91 said:

"After winning the ring and a couple M’s, “son, what are you going to do with your life? Just bumping and crashing with a ball?”"

Watch the interview on Instagram below:

