A video of Ini Edo posing and dancing in luxurious attire has gone viral across major social media platforms in the country

The Nollywood actress was seen grooving to the viral song “Papaoutai [Afro Soul]” as she appeared to flaunt her body

Some netizens reacted to the clip by pointing out changes in her physique, with particular focus on her nose

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Ini Edo has sparked speculations about undergoing cosmetic surgery following a new video of her trending online.

Ini, who made waves in December 2025 over the release of her cinema movie A Very Dirty Christmas, was seen posing and dancing in luxurious attire while grooving to the viral song “Papaoutai [Afro Soul],” a soulful, reflective jam currently making waves online.

However, some netizens, while reacting to the video, highlighted the apparent rhinoplasty, noting her slimmer nose and fuller lips compared to past appearances.

In 2022, Ini Edo, a Nollywood veteran since 2003, faced criticism online after she was spotted dancing in a video. Many questioned the doctor responsible for the actress’s behind, with several condemning the final result.

Legit.ng also reported that Ini Edo celebrated colleagues Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele after their movies Oversabi Aunty and Behind The Scene grossed over ₦1 billion at the cinemas.

Celebrating the duo, Ini praised their level of commitment, strategy and marketing.

The video of Ini Edo that sparked online speculations is shown below:

Another video shared by Ini Edo on her Instagram page is shown below:

Comments about Ini Edo’s video

The video has since sparked conversations about surgeries among celebrities, as many shared diverse opinions. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

hispri0rity commented:

"Her nose has always been like this. abi na my eyes? Her face is smaller now so her nose will def look bigger."

OmonWallz commented:

"She’s slimmer and she filled her lips, I used to know her for her thin lips, she obviously filled them."

precious_neni commented:

"What did she do to her nose and lips."

symplymiah said:

"She was pretty before all of these. I wonder what pushed her into altering some of her body parts. Like stop!"

aboujamal01 said:

"African nose jobs has always been a big challenge in rhinoplasty. It’s not like the Caucasian nose with high struts at the back with instant good results."

MaxBlazeCky said:

"Same people weh dey bash Michael Jackson that year for skin and nose surgery are the same ones fighting so hard to change all features about them now. Oh, how life evolves so rapidly. In 20 years time we'd definitely be seeing some other scary level of body enhancements."

Wit_sender commented:

"I think she didn’t touch it , it’s makeup contour !! Cause other videos after this it looks different."

