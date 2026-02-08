Nigerian TikTok star Peller sparked online buzz after making an emotional plea to his ex-girlfriend, Jarvis, during a recent livestream

Popular Nigerian content creator and TikTok personality, Hebeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, made the frontline of blogs after making an emotional plea to his ex-girlfriend, Jarvis, during a recent livestream.

In the now-viral video, Peller invited Jarvis as a guest on his livestream, where he openly begged her to give their relationship another chance.

Speaking passionately, he promised that their past issues would not repeat themselves if she agreed to reunite with him.

“If you date me back, we’ll never break up again. We’ll be together forever, and we won’t do an online relationship again,” Peller said.

He added that he wanted a more private life with her, explaining that they would travel together without public attention.

“We’ll travel, and nobody will know. I’m more mature now. I now eat and give leftovers to the kids to eat.

Peller also claimed he had grown more mature since their breakup. In a moment that caught viewers’ attention, he tried to explain his idea of maturity by saying,

“I’m more mature now. I now eat and give leftovers to the kids to eat. When my dad eats, he would give us the leftovers to eat, that’s what they call maturity.”

Despite his emotional appeal, Jarvis did not seem convinced. She responded bluntly, telling him, “Show workings, no be chochocho,” a popular phrase meaning she wants to see real actions rather than empty words.

The livestream has since gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, with users sharing mixed reactions, some expressing sympathy for Peller, while others praised Jarvis for standing her ground.

Watch the viral video below:

Peller and Jarvis trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ojerehighstar3 said:

"God abeg, just one client wey mumu like Peller😭🙏."

chimdindu34 said:

"She should forget about this boy and press forward ⏩."

mazijinali said:

"If you have to be the one to tell someone that you’re mature for them to know that you’re mature enough, then you’re not.😄."

just_prepre said:

"lowkey needs someone who’s gonna love me like Peller."

beauty_brains_style said:

"Jarvis is obviously lacking better toasters. Cos WHY?????"

spiderbaby2008

"Be like say una two dey deeply in love😂."

funatmosphere_ said:

"Peller mature in just 3-5 days make una learn maturity from the boy o 😂."

kelechicasmir said:

"God please give me client's wey mumu like peller."

ufondu_on said:

"Take it from a guy that was once 23 24 with money forget her and move on, cause this second missionary journey your eyes go see Wetin even the gods never see. There a lot of good young girls out there, it’s difficult to see but they are."

tonia.gram_ said:

"See who God give second chance 😂 This boy healing go too long eeh 😂😂."

iam_nnma said:

"I will reserve my comment and go to church 😏🚶‍♀️."

fabricsby_laurel said:

"Peller healing go too long😂😂😂anyways na em age."

Jarvis opens up on new boyfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis revealed that she has moved on from her former relationship with Peller and is now dating a new man who prefers to remain anonymous.

The disclosure came during a recent livestream that featured both Jarvis and Peller, months after their highly publicised breakup in December 2025.

During the live session, Jarvis casually broke the news while speaking directly to her ex-boyfriend. With a calm tone, she told Peller that she was now seeing someone new, but made it clear that her new partner was not in the public eye.

