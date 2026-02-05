Pastor Kingsley sparked fresh controversy after defending his new tattoo in a viral video shared on X

He argued that tattoos are not unbiblical, citing scriptures to support his stance and challenging long-held church beliefs

His remarks have divided opinions online, reigniting debate within Christian communities

Popular Nigerian pastor and relationship coach, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has stirred widespread debate online after defending his newly revealed tattoo in a viral video shared on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, which has sparked intense discussions across Christian circles and social media platforms, the pastor boldly argued that tattoos are not unbiblical, insisting that even God and Jesus are symbolically described as having tattoos in scripture.

Responding to critics who questioned why a pastor would get body ink, Pastor Kingsley said he was confident in his faith and understanding of the Bible. He stressed that he was not acting out of trend or pressure.

“At my old age, I will not be doing something I don’t understand. I’m too old for that,” he said, adding that many Christians hide their true beliefs because they are afraid of public opinion.

To back his claim, the pastor cited Isaiah 49:16 from the Amplified Classic Bible, where God says He has “indelibly imprinted, tattooed” His people on the palms of His hands.

“He said, behold, I have indelibly imprinted, tattooed a picture of you on the palm of my hands. This is God,” Pastor Kingsley stated. “We say Christians can’t have tattoos, but God has tattoos.”

According to him, scripture also supports the idea symbolically when properly studied.

The pastor also referenced the Book of Revelation, suggesting that Jesus Himself is described with markings. “If you don’t like God, at least you must like Jesus," he said.

Pastor Kingsley trends online

The video has since divided opinions online.

@MoremiofAfrica said:

"In all of this, where’s his wife and how is she feeling right now? I’m sure she would have talked him out of it many times, but he be like person wey no go listen to his wife’s advice."

@seanelhadji said:

"He’s been exposed! The more he tries to defend himself, the more unintelligent he sounds. Even a baby Christian can adequately interpret that verse, so shameful ! One time he was in my city and my friend invited me for his program, I was already contemplating attending until I heard he was charging a gate fee!"

@TheosophiaQueen said:

"There was an uproar when Pastor Chris started his Jerrycurls but they later saw beyond the jerrycurls. This too shall pass. Pastor no worry yourself. Be it unto you according to your faith. Paul also advised that you shouldn’t allow anyone to tell you what to do or what not to do. You have the Holy Spirit in you. Pastors that are graping women and impregnating them are still preaching and we did not dye. Let your conscience and God be the judge. Shebi a spiritual man judges all things? KJBL."

@emmizychuks said:

"Did he try reading the previous verse before the verse 16?? God was using a figure if speech to explain to Zion that he can never forget them nor forsake them. Well it takes a spirit to understand spiritual things. 1 cor 2: 10-11 explains better. I pray God helps us."

@FamilyManten said:

How can a spirit have a tattoo?? That passage he read was used metaphorically, it didn't literally mean God drew tattoo on his palm At this point I don't even know how to defend this man."

Kingsley Okonkwo slams those who hide partners

Legit.ng previously reported that Kingsley Okonkwo addressed an issue among couples, sparking reactions.

He complained about social media users who post their partners online but make sure to hide their faces. Okonkwo’s submission on the matter got many netizens talking, with some of them pointing fingers at actress Sharon Ooja.

