Fave has expressed confusion over promoters advising against organising a concert during Ramadan

The female singer disclosed that her birthday coincided with Ramadan, sharing what promoters told her

Her revelation about celebrating during Ramadan has since sparked heated debate among Nigerians

Nigerian singer Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere, aka Fave, has expressed confusion over promoters advising against organising her birthday concert, as it coincides with Ramadan, which is scheduled to start from February 18 to March 19, 2026.

Fave had planned her first concert in Nigeria on her birthday, March 13. She, however, sparked reactions after she opened up about promoters' reluctance.

"So I was trying to do a show in Nigeria on my birthday this year but they’re telling me shows aren’t allowed during Ramadan? I’m a little confused," she tweeted.

In another tweet, Fave, a Christian who had her childhood in the southern part of the country, claimed she had never heard of Ramadan practices until she was in her late teens.

While expressing respect for other religions, the singer revealed she would still like to go ahead with her birthday celebration.

"I started this year wanting to do my first show in Nigeria on my birthday as an independent artiste, and back-to-back, promoters kept sending word to my team saying the same thing. I grew up in the south and never heard of Ramadan practices till I was in my late teens. I respect all religions. But I’m Christian and I really want to do this on my birthday so if you’re reading this and are open to organise, I’d be so happy."

Comments as Fave expresses confusion

Her tweet has stirred up divided opinions on X. While some netizens encouraged her to go ahead with her concert, others argued that she risked reduced ticket sales during Ramadan.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

JusNuttela commented:

"You wan do show for Abuja during Ramadan, who go go?"

Ọmọ Akin said:

"They didn’t tell you shows aren’t allowed, they only advise you holding shows during Ramadan might not attract large audience. Say it as it is and stop painting a religion bad."

EmmawiseXP commented:

"Nigeria is not a Muslim country.....Ramadan is only in some part of the North."

Swaggzeez1 said:

"What part of Nigeria are you talking about? The last time I checked, you’re from the eastern part of the country and nobody can say you shouldn’t do a show because of Ramadan in the East. Nobody can say you shouldn’t do a show in Lagos and every part of South West Nigeria, the same with South South and some part of North central."

trendset36 commented:

"Why? So if it were Drake or Justin Bieber coming, they would stop him because of Ramadan? That’s not fair at all. Come to Enugu and you’ll definitely get so much love even more than anywhere else in Nigeria."

JohnNetworQ commented:

"Na Sokoto u wan go do the show?"

