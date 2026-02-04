Prophet Abel Boma, in a new video making waves online, has shared what God showed him about Tonto Dikeh and her renewed Christian faith

The highlight was the cleric's warning to the Nollywood star about her closeness with popular clergyman Pastor Jerry Eze

He also shared why she needed another man of God with higher authority in her life, stirring reactions online

Prophet Abel Boma has sparked conversations with his latest prophecy about Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh over her renewed Christian faith.

Recall that Tonto, a member of Pastor Jerry Eze's Stream of Joy International, has been sharing a series of videos from her prayer sessions online, depicting her renewed religious life.

Prophet Abel Boma tells Tonto Dikeh to attribute her salvation to God and not man. Credit: abelboma/tontolet/jerryeze

Source: Instagram

Sharing the vision he received, Prophet Boma warned the actress against familiarity with Pastor Jerry. He also advised her not to attribute her salvation to man but to God, who saved her.

"The Lord said: be careful of how you are getting close to Pastor Jerry. The reason is because there is going to be a familiarity or familiar spirit between you and the men of God. The Lord is saying be careful of what we call familiar spirit between you and the men of God. Also know that it is God that changed you, not man, so that when men or women hurt you, you wouldn't go back. You will keep focused, because some people go back to their former ways. God says He is the one that called you," he said in part.

According to the prophet, a lot of confrontations and persecutions await Tonto over her renewed faith. He added that she should focus on learning more about God and seeking His face, and find another man of God with authority to be her mentor.

"Pastor Jerry has respect for you because of who you are. You need a man of God with authority," he advised.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill commended Tonto Dikeh and Pastor Jerry after reuniting with his son, King Andre.

Prophet Abel Boma sends crucial message to Tonto Dikeh about her renewed Christian faith. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

The video of Prophet Abel Boma sharing his prophecy about Tonto Dikeh is below:

Reactions to Prophet Abel Boma's prophecy

Reacting, some netizens advised Tonto Dikeh to heed the advice, while others knocked the prophet for sharing the vision publicly.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Ruth Oluomachi said:

"If a message was given to you for her, then it should be for her and not the public, Sir. I wonder where y'all learnt this from."

Ibiso Kay commented:

"I was going through her video yesterday admiring how far she has come, then the spirit of God said there is a crisis she will go through, that will a test of her faith, if she that with the way she is going, she might fall by the way side , may God help her."

Oj Williams said:

"I understand that She's been intoxicated and overly excited, but it takes calmness and humility to receive the full call.. discipline matters when it comes to the things of God, no be everything Dem dey post."

Chi Moski said:

"(1) she needs deliverance, (2) She needs humility and total acceptance of the holy spirit. Popularity and social media is not being born again."

Prophet wanring about snakes

Legit.ng previously reported that Prophet Abel Boma reacted to the death of upcoming singer Nanyah Music, as he reshared a prophecy he gave about snakes in 2026.

According to the prophet, there will be a lot of physical snakes appearing almost everywhere. He claimed it was a sign that the marine kingdom is expanding.

He also advised against killing the snakes, urging people to call animal control or return the animals to the bush.

