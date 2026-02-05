A Nigerian lady consoled Paschal Nworgu, close friend of late singer Nanyah, and encouraged him to seek strength through prayer

She shared her personal grief journey after losing her mother shortly after NYSC, revealing how she masked her pain during the burial period

The lady said she found emotional healing after breaking down in a chapel before the Blessed Sacrament, which brought her inner peace

A Nigerian lady has shared heartfelt advice with a close friend of late singer Nanyah Music, whose real name was Ifunanya Nwagene, following the artiste’s tragic death from a snake bite.

The deceased singer's close friend, Paschal Nworgu Tenor, has continued to mourn her publicly on Facebook.

In his recent post, Paschal expressed deep pain and emotional exhaustion. He wrote:

"Please be strong, please be strong!! Strength wey I wan use do wetin."

Nanyah 's friend gets consoled

Reacting to the post, a Facebook user, Constance Onwuzurike, encouraged Paschal to seek spiritual comfort as a way of coping with the loss. She advised him to spend time in prayer, saying it could bring healing and renewed strength to him.

Sharing her personal experience, Constance recounted how she struggled internally after losing her mother shortly after completing her National Youth Service (NYSC). According to her, although she appeared strong during the burial period, the emotional pain surfaced later, leaving her feeling empty and fragile.

She explained that it was only after visiting the chapel and breaking down in tears before the Blessed Sacrament that she found comfort and inner strength.

In her words:

"Please go to the presence of Blessed Sacrament and cry your pains out. You will feel that gentle touch of strength.

I played strong when I lost my mother immediately after my Youth Service. Then after the burial period, I realised I was so wounded inside and fragile. No body around me could fill the vacuum. Till one day, I found myself walked to the Chapel and broke down in tears with a broken heart before the blessed Sacrament and "Something Special" refilled me."

Nanyah 's friend speak after death

Meanwhile, a friend of the singer who was with Nanyah when she died shares what he witnessed.

On his Facebook page, Vincent Ikenna Udekwe shared what he did while she was struggling to stay alive.

He noted that he was there with her until she breathed her last.

His Facebook post read:

“We played our part. We played it well. We were with you Nanya all the way until you breathed your last. We need you but God needed you more. Find rest my little sister.”

Friend speaks following Nanayah's death from snakebite

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a close friend of the late singer, Ifunanya ‘Nanyah’ Nwangene, clarified details surrounding her death from a snakebite.

The 25-year-old was treated at Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, but passed away despite receiving antivenom and oxygen.

After her death, her body was taken to Guardian Angel Catholic Church, before her father asked it to be moved elsewhere.

