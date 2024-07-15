Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja spurred another sensation around her new marriage to husband Ugo Nwoke

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star and her billionaire man turned heads with videos of the beautiful destination they headed for their honeymoon

Updates from their romantic time away had the actress in a cheerful mood as s they had a beautiful time on the beach

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja has continued to share mesmerizing updates from her honeymoon trip with husband Ugo Nwoke.

It was previously reported that Sharoon and her heartthrob moved past the rumours surrounding their marriage and embarked on their honeymoon.

Video of Sharon Ooja and husband on honeymoon trended. Credit: @sharonooja

Videos have surfaced online showing the celebrated couple in stunning sceneries outside the country.

The recent update saw the movie star cuddling up with her man for a quick selfie. The trending clip went on to show her excitedly taking a strut on a beach walkway with her rafia knitted bag and orange beach outfit.

Further into the clip, Sharon was seen at a scintillating beachfront, casually displaying her accentuated curves while playing with the beach waves.

See the video below:

Sharon Ooja’s honeymoon video stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@CSexyCyn:

"He has Dimples like Josh. Looks like it's love in the dimples era!"

@EbisikeIj:

"She is a strong woman. I am happy for her."

@naomi_onuoha:

"I thought they said the husband is not Odogwu, that is Sharon that sponsored her wedding, so make una help me ask that woman whether it’s still she that is sponsoring their Honeymoon."

@LitzzySimply:

"I too love her . She no send anybody .. Beautiful."

@CiaIyke:

"Haters of good things will not sleep tonight."

@nora_blize:

"She’s receiving princess treatment."

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many

Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

