Kunle Afolayan suggested that men should consider marrying multiple women or being involved with many, citing his own successful upbringing

The actor revealed he is the seventh child from a massive family tree, admitting he isn't even sure how many of his father's partners were legally wed

Despite the "complex" nature of his home, the filmmaker credited his father’s lifestyle for his current success

Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has advised men to marry many women or, at the very least, be involved with many women.

The advice has drawn even more attention because it comes at a time when Afolayan is engaged in a public exchange of words with fellow filmmaker Funke Akindele over money, box office success, and different measures of achievement in Nollywood.

While speaking during the premiere of his new movie, Anikulapo 2, Afolayan revealed that he is the seventh child in a very large family.

According to him, his late father was involved with many women, adding that he is not even certain how many of them were officially married.

Despite the criticism such a lifestyle often attracts, the filmmaker said it represents his lived experience.

“This is my reality,” he noted, explaining that his upbringing shaped how he sees family, legacy, and life itself.

The filmmaker went on to speak about his father’s influence, stressing that he never forgets where he comes from.

He added that whenever he looks around, he sees his father everywhere. According to him, without his father, there would be no Kunle Afolayan and no KAP Village, the creative hub he founded.

Addressing the common belief that large or unconventional families often fall apart, Afolayan revealed that some of his siblings are now actively working together to preserve their father’s legacy.

He suggested that unity and purpose can still emerge from complex beginnings, insisting that people should not be quick to judge family arrangements they do not fully understand.

Reactions trail Kunle Afolayan's advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ruqoyah_bee stated:

"Someone that was tipsy at his own premiere? Talking about his divorce procedure during a movie premiere . Okay"

@detutusgram stated:

"You people have just taken everything he said and twisted it. He was definitely just catching cruise saying if his father hadnt had many wives, he wouldnt have been born. He didnt mandate anyman to marry many wives. Careless talk yes, but i doubt he meant it."

@charm___nova wrote:

"Women are the prize!!! Men can’t even stay or live without us. They even want us in multiples!! What is in a Nigerian man’s head is women"

