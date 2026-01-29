Pastor William Kumuyi declared that Akwa Ibom State was poised for a remarkable outpouring of God’s glory

He highlighted the active and creative faith of Akwa Ibom residents as a sign of imminent miracles

Kumuyi recounted past crusades where people were healed, delivered, and lives transformed

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has declared that Akwa Ibom State is poised for a remarkable outpouring of God’s glory.

The reverred clergyman, while reiterating the prophecy said he had no doubt in his heart about the outcome of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi 2026 in Uyo.

Kumuyi made the declaration on Tuesday, January 27, while fielding questions from journalists during a media interaction ahead of the crusade, themed Fresh Anointing for a New Beginning, which commenced on Wednesday in the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Kumuyi expresses confidence ahead of Uyo crusade

The cleric said his confidence was rooted in what he described as the “active and creative faith” he had observed among the people of Akwa Ibom, which he said stood out from his experiences in other parts of Nigeria and Africa, Vanguard reported.

“How do you see faith? You see it in the actions of the people. I have been to different parts of Nigeria, to the North, to the South and to the East. I have also been to other parts of Africa, both East and North Africa. But when I come to Akwa Ibom, I see active faith," Kumuyi said.

He added that such faith leaves him in no doubt about the impact of the ongoing crusade in the state.

“When I see this faith, there’s no doubt in my heart. I would even say that it is like all the miracles we’ve seen everywhere are going to be gathered together here, with real manifestation of faith and the result of the proactive, creative faith that I see in Akwa Ibom," he said.

Kumuyi recounts miracles recorded in past crusades

Highlighting the impact of previous editions of the Global Crusade, Kumuyi said the programme had brought about profound spiritual and physical transformations in many locations.

“In all the other places, we are seeing virtually all the miracles you can think about. From the transformation of the human heart that brings a new lifestyle, to total deliverance from insanity and demonic challenges," he said.

He further claimed that various forms of ailments had been healed during past crusades, Punch reported.

“We’ve seen healings of every kind,” Kumuyi said. “The cleansing of lepers, elephantiasis. big legs instantaneously reduced to normal, the blind seeing, the deaf hearing, and all sorts of things.”

Kumuyi: ‘Nigeria can change if people believe in God’

Beyond the crusade, the Deeper Life leader expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, stressing that national transformation was possible if citizens placed their trust in God.

“We can change the situation in this country if we believe. We are talking about anointing this time, and anointing breaks the yoke," he said.

The Global Crusade with Kumuyi 2026 in Uyo marks the beginning of the evangelist’s nationwide outreach for the year, drawing thousands of worshippers from within and outside Akwa Ibom state.

