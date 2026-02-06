Okemesi revealed that he was hit by a "spiritual arrow" that defied medical science, leaving him completely crippled and unable to speak for months

The actor shared how the "attack" followed him to his brother's house in Osogbo, allegedly causing a ghastly accident and a marital crisis for his sibling, who tried to help him

Now living within a church premises, the actor has made a passionate plea to the public for financial assistance to secure accommodation and food

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Bamidele Tope Saint, popularly known as Okemesi, has opened up about a painful chapter in his life that forced him off the screen and into hardship.

The actor, who has been absent from the entertainment scene for almost a year, recently shared his ordeal during an interview with his colleague, Tony Montana.

Okemesi disclosed that a severe spiritual attack left him paralysed, homeless, and struggling to survive.

Okemesi reveals that he was hit by a "spiritual arrow" that defied medical science. Photos: Okemesi.

His revelation is coming within hours after actress Ajara Lasisi died after a prolonged battle with a liver ailment.

During the interview, Tony Montana expressed shock at the actor’s frail appearance and asked what had happened to him.

In response, Okemesi said the crisis began after what he described as a spiritual attack that left him unable to walk or speak.

“It was a spiritual attack. May God protect us from spiritual arrows,” he said.

He explained that he was first taken to Island Hospital, where kind-hearted individuals contributed money for his treatment. However, his condition continued to deteriorate, and those around him realised that medical care alone was not helping.

That was when they searched his phone for his relatives’ contacts and reached out to his elder brother in Osogbo.

Okemesi's journey from hospital to spiritual help

According to Okemesi, his brother immediately arranged for him to be transported to Osogbo.

He said his brother picked him up from the motor park and took him straight to an Islamic cleric for spiritual intervention.

“It was a serious attack. I became crippled. It was the prayers from people and God’s miracles that revived me,” he said.

The actor added that he could not talk or stand at the time, but his condition began to improve after the cleric gave him some spiritual items to use.

“I began to walk with crutches a few hours after the Alfa gave me the spiritual items the same day I arrived,” he recounted.

The actor claimed that his brother, who had been caring for him, was later involved in an accident and also faced marital problems. The development forced him to leave his brother’s house, leaving him without a place to stay.

He said he eventually found refuge on church premises, where he has been struggling to survive.

“I don’t have a place to sleep, I don’t have anything. In fact, it’s difficult to feed. My fans, you are the only thing left for me. Please, I need your help to get back on my feet, especially with accommodation,” he pleaded.

Okemesi's colleague and actress Aunty Ajara died on Thursday, February 05.

