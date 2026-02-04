Pastor Odumeje offered words of encouragement to Davido after his Grammy Award loss

The cleric urged the musician not to let setbacks affect his confidence or talent

He emphasised that the award doesn’t define Davido and praised his musical ability instead

Nigerian musician Davido received words of encouragement from controversial cleric Prophet Odumeje following his recent Grammy Award loss.

In a viral video from a recent church sermon, Pastor Odumeje spoke directly about Davido, urging him not to let the setback affect his drive or confidence. He said:

Pastor Odumeje consoles Davido after missing out on 2026 Grammy. Credit: @prophetpdumeje, @davido

Source: Instagram

"You don't allow somebody call to come and begin to use it to quench the fire of your joy. Go out there, get more inspiration to shock the world with another new music. Don't allow people to demoralise you or your quality."

The pastor also downplayed the significance of the Grammy Awards. In his words:

"What is Grammy? Who knows Grammy? Grammy don't make us to know you, Davido. We know you as a good singer. That is why we love you, not Grammy."

He encouraged the musician to focus on his talent and the place God has put him, rather than external recognition:

"When God lift you up, maintain that place that God keep you. Don't allow people to carry their wickedness to distract you. You are a very good singer."

The sermon, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked conversations online about celebrity, recognition, and resilience in the face of public disappointment.

See his post below:

Prophet Odumeje's message stirs reactions from fans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

norah_pimiento said:

"Message well passed. Forget the English! 😍❤️."

vintagedeluxeinteriors said:

"Onye na aza grami 😂😂😂😂😂."

teetalkmedia_pr said:

"Spiritual realm self give Davido Award 😂😂."

tianobeautyspa said:

"When God lift you up, maintain it and don’t allow people to carry their wickedness to distract you - odumeje2026."

pretty_ada01 said:

“Don’t let ordinary iron someone cvt to quench your joy…Don’t go where you’re not accepted” Odumeje 2026🙌❤️❤️."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"You are Oledy a generational awarded with a lot of awards. K!ll me Liquid Metal."

a_is4amadon said:

"Make OBO just use this sound do album intro😂🔥."

graciousrays said:

"Forget the grammar he was spitting fact God bless you @davido we love you greatly ❤️ ♥️ 001 nke anyi."

generalkizzy222 said:

"Nah David cause ham cos if nah me i go don stop attending the award show cos it has been manipulated and they only uses him to sell their show because they knew he so eager to have it to balance among his peers… I think now @davido will know he’s way bigger than @grammy .. If Davido attend next year grammy again i swear I’ll no cut myself out of his fans because they’ve taken him for granted 😢."

olatunji_west said:

"In fact if you step any Grammy event location again me and you go get big issue @davido 😖 they don’t deserve your presence 👑😤."

Davido receives heartfelt motivation from Prophet Odumeje. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma defends her Grammy Awards outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chioma Adeleke responded to criticism of her outfit at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The celebrity chef accompanied Davido to the 68th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1. She wore a sheer, form-fitting dress that sparked divided opinions on Nigerian social media.

After sharing photos of the look on Instagram, one follower cautioned her against wearing such an outfit again.

Chioma swiftly replied to the comment, stating that she would wear the outfit again.

