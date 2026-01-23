Pastor Korede Komaiya said love and belonging formed the core principles guiding leadership and growth in his ministry

The cleric outlined extensive welfare benefits provided to church staff, including education, healthcare, housing and bonuses

His message sought to clarify recent controversy surrounding earlier remarks that had been widely misinterpreted online

Pastor Korede Komaiya, presiding pastor of Master’s Place International Church, has said genuine love remains the strongest force for attracting and sustaining people within any organisation or faith community.

The cleric made the assertion in a recently released video message titled “This Is The Foundation: To Raise Leaders, Love People,” where he spoke on leadership, welfare and belonging within his ministry.

Pastor Korede Komaiya delivering a message on leadership and love at Master’s Place International Church.

Source: Facebook

The message has drawn renewed attention following public debates around his earlier remarks on leadership and prosperity.

Komaiya preaches love as leadership principle

Addressing members in the video, Komaiya said love must be demonstrated through actions rather than words. He pointed to long standing practices within his church that focus on recognition, care and inclusion.

“How many times have we been here for meetings and you see all over, people being acknowledged for unbroken years of service, how many years have properties been given to people here, people must feel belonged,” he said.

According to him, the ministry deliberately avoids rigid workplace labels in order to foster shared responsibility and commitment.

“In our ministry, I don't believe in employee and employer, I only want stakeholders in our ministry,” Komaiya said. He added that the employer employee concept did not apply in the church’s structure.

Welfare driven ministry model

Komaiya outlined welfare policies he said were designed to support staff and their families. He said all church staff benefit from scholarships for their children, while education and healthcare costs are fully covered by the ministry.

“The concept of employer, employee does not apply in our own ministry and to the glory of God, following this same example, all our staffs are on church scholarship, anyone who is a staff of the ministry, all their children are on church scholarship, education we pay for it, health 100%, any health crisis, our ministry pays for it,” he said.

He also listed other benefits including free accommodation, regular vehicle replacement every four years, annual overseas trips tied to leadership growth, and performance related bonuses. Komaiya said salaries were paid in full without deductions, noting that staff received a 13th month salary and additional bonuses last December.

Clarifying recent controversy

The pastor’s remarks come amid criticism that followed a previous statement attributed to him about leadership and poverty, which sparked debate on social media. Supporters have argued that the comments were misunderstood and taken out of context.

Using the welfare model of his ministry as reference, Komaiya reiterated his core message. “It is important for you to know that, nothing attracts people like loving them,” he said.

He maintained that leadership built on care and responsibility remained central to his ministry’s vision of raising leaders and sustaining community

Source: Legit.ng