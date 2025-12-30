Sarah Martins alleged that a worker she had hired only a week ago stole ₦3 million from her business bank account

According to the actress, the suspect accessed her phone, entered her Zenith Bank account, and transferred the funds

Sarah posted about the startling incident on her Instagram account and expressed her shock

Sarah Martins, a Nollywood actress, has accused her staff member, Chike Emmanuel Osuagu, of stealing ₦3 million from her bank account within weeks of being employed.

Chike, a 20-year-old filmmaker and sales manager, was hired by Martins to help with her brand and charitable work, but allegedly violated her trust.

Sarah Martins cries out after ₦3 million allegedly disappears. Credit: @officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

The actress reported an unlawful transfer of ₦2 million on December 22, and a further ₦1 million shortly thereafter.

Suspicious of her missing money, Martins confronted Chike, who eventually confessed in a video.

She backed up her claims with screenshots of the transactions, which showed the funds being transferred to an accomplice's account.

Chike had also removed debit notifications from her device and sent threatening messages to mislead her.

Martins later took to social media to publicly apologise to Zenith Bank, having initially accused them of negligence before commending the bank for its prompt response.

She expressed deep disappointment over the betrayal and promised to be more cautious in the future when recruiting employees.

She wrote:

"My sincere apologies to @zenithbankplc plc for misjudging them🙏 A staff I hired barely 2weeks ago hacked into my zenith bank account and stole 2m on 22nd while I was in the kitchen with @symply_tacha and stole additional 1m on Saturday while I was busy cooking for ratels 😭😭😭😭.

"I’m posting full details later stay tuned. It gonna be a long week. He made the transactions with my phone and deleted the notification messages afterwords making me not to notice nor suspect him. Mind you, he has access to my phone because he’s my video grapher and sales manager 😭😭 My good heart will not kill me. I’m done being kind😭😭,"

Watch the video below:

Sarah Martins trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

symply_tacha said:

"This is terrible I feel so bad!! He looked sooo innocent following instructions not knowing he has bad intentions.. i hope you recover all your money Sarah❤️."

anulirossygirl

"Jesus, fine boy like this."

cc__gilbert said:

"To see better worker na war o.. God help us."

unlimitednwazion_ said:

"Chai I just feel so bad,how can this boy misuse a good opportunity given to him like this."

ogechiobiora15 said:

"This is disheartening."

ogechisophia said:

"See this handsome boy😢😢😢😢."

dgoldconfectionery said:

"Lord we r grateful💃💃💃💃 He's been caught📌 at last🙌🙌 Ole!!!!!"

kelvinpipbillions said:

"Abeg have mercy on him..get your money back 👏teach him small lesson.."

official_kenjenasco said:

"Your account officer was right when he or she said that the transfer was made from your phone."

