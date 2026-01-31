Pastor Okafor questioned the consistency of Doris Ogala’s claims, asking why she would demand marriage or N1 billion from a man she accused of being a murderer

The cleric dismissed the claims of his ex-wife and a lady named Chi Okafor, who alleges to be his abandoned daughter

Okafor traced the origin of his current legal woes to a wedding planner who allegedly leaked his remarriage plans, inviting various parties

Founder of Mountain of Liberty and Miracle Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor, has again spoken publicly on the controversies surrounding his relationship with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Okafor questioned the logic behind Ogala’s allegations.

He stated:

“The same person who accused me of murder is the same person crying that I want to abandon her and marry someone else. How could she want to marry someone who allegedly killed her brother?”

Chris Okafor asks Doris Ogala why she would demand marriage or N1bn from a man she accused of being a murderer.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the situation is more complex than it appears, with many unanswered questions and inconsistencies.

“There is so much about the matter than meets the ordinary eye,” he added.

Trouble between Ogala and Okafor started after a video showing the cleric’s engagement to Pearl Okafor surfaced online.

Shortly after, Ogala came forward with explosive claims, alleging she had been in a romantic relationship with the pastor since 2017.

Ogala claimed she ended her previous marriage at Okafor’s urging and accused him of betraying her after years of intimacy and repeated promises of marriage.

Meanwhile, Okafor also addressed separate allegations involving his ex-wife and Chi Okafor, a woman who claimed to be his biological daughter and accused him of abandonment.

He denied ever meeting Chi and accused his ex-wife of working with a blogger to demand financial compensation from him.

He said:

“The allegations were coming from a woman I never met. Then my ex-wife joined and accused me of trying to defile one of our daughters.”

He further alleged that the same ex-wife and daughter demanded about ₦80 million for school fees and upkeep abroad, questioning the contradiction in their claims.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Police Command has paused its investigation into sexual assault and murder allegations leveled against Pastor Chris Okafor.

It stated that the development became necessary after discovering that the same allegations had already been petitioned at higher police levels.

According to the publication, Adebisi explained that the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, had initially begun work on the allegations after Commissioner Olohundare Jimoh directed them to move in.

The cleric dismisses the claims of his ex-wife and a lady named Chi Okafor, who alleges to be his abandoned daughter.

Source: Instagram

Court bars VDM, Doris Ogala from mentioning Chris Okafor's name

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Lagos High Court has restrained social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), actress Doris Ogala, and one Kelvin Chimaobi Emmanuel from mentioning Pastor Chris Okafor, his church, or ministry on any social media platform.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday, January 22, by Justice M. A. Savage at the Ikeja division of the court.

