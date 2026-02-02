Speed Darlington shared a controversial video after South African singer Tyla defeated five Nigerian superstars at the 2026 Grammy Awards

The rapper mocked Nigerian artists, suggesting connections between past Grammy wins and collaborations with Sean "Diddy" Combs

His video sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning why Nigerian artists continue to struggle for recognition despite dominating international music charts

South African singer Tyla won the Best African Music Performance category at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, defeating Nigerian heavyweights Burna Boy, Davido, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid.

The outcome meant that Nigeria left the ceremony without a single competitive win, sparking disappointment among fans and celebrities who believe Afrobeats deserves greater recognition on the global stage.

In the hours following the results, Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi, reacted with a video from the streets of New York City.

He mocked the situation by suggesting that Nigerian artists only succeed at the Grammys when linked to controversial American figures, specifically pointing to disgraced mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Holding a bottle of oil, he performed a mocking chant that appeared to reference past Grammy success tied to Diddy’s involvement, indirectly shading Nigerian stars who once collaborated with him.

Burna Boy’s 2021 Grammy win for Twice as Tall came after his partnership with Diddy.

This year, despite nominations in categories such as Best Global Music Album, Nigerian artists failed to secure any trophies, reinforcing Speed Darlington’s claim that without such connections, their chances remain slim.

His commentary carried extra weight given Diddy’s 2024 arrest on sexually related charges, which has further tainted the idea of industry ties.

Speed Darlington, known for his bold and comedic social media rants, has built a reputation for targeting celebrity culture with subtle jabs.

His latest jab reflects wider frustration in Nigeria, where Afrobeats dominates international charts yet continues to be overlooked by institutions like the Grammys.

On January 31, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti was honoured with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award, the first ever for an African artist, accepted by his children.

However, this recognition has not eased calls for fair treatment of living Nigerian stars who continue to push Afrobeats globally.

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington's Grammy shade

@irepbdg_ said:

"The Grammys are voted on by members of the Recording Academy, a large organisation of music professionals (over 11,000 voting members historically). Nominations and wins involve peer voting across committees and general membership, not control by any single individual."

@EzeSamuel89 commented:

"Speed you done come again? Anyway this time around you played matured by not mentioning anybody name, abeg make our own no put oil for yansh."

@mr_nonso_e wrote:

"Davido should just do what wizkid and burna did.... If not,,,he will never win a Grammy for the rest of his life ...."

@Moses_Ehizo reacted:

"If Burna goes legal again this time, i don't want no emotional gaslighting or blackmail ooo. Make body just dey catch am dey go until law touch am!"

@Aghamaosad77222 said:

"Burna Boy can never receive any Grammy again as long as Diddy never come out."

@Gemini1740935 commented:

"This is what dey want davido to do, make him oiled his yansh too if him want Grammy."

@ademide678 wrote:

"Until you are apprehend once again, olamide once said freedom of speech is available but freedom after speech is what I can't guarantee."

