Controversial Nigerian musician Speed Darlington has shared his painful experience living in America, saying it didn't favour him

He recounted how the decision to relocate nearly destroyed him mentally and physically before he returned to Nigeria

The singer explained that his wealth and achievements came from Nigerians, not from his time in the U.S.

Controversial Nigerian musician Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi, has opened up about his struggles in the United States, saying America did not favour him.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Akpi revealed that his decision to emigrate, popularly referred to as Japa, nearly destroyed him mentally and physically.

Darlington explained that while he appreciates having access to the U.S., the society’s structure was not suitable for his well-being.

He recounted facing multiple arrests that left him with a criminal record, which he described as the only thing America gave him. According to him, the experience drained his confidence and made life abroad unbearable.

The singer said his thick Nigerian accent worsened his isolation, especially when trying to interact with women.

He admitted that this struggle pushed him into loneliness and unhealthy coping habits.

Darlington painted a picture of life in America that many Nigerians chasing the American dream might not expect.

He stated that returning to Nigeria restored his sense of self and freedom. He said Nigeria favours him, noting that being back home gave him value and confidence.

He added that his wealth and achievements came from Nigerians both at home and abroad, not from his years in the U.S.

Darlington also expressed concern about the treatment of immigrants in America, saying even white women were being manhandled by immigration officers. He questioned how much worse it could be for Africans with accents.

Reflecting on his journey, the singer said it is better to live freely in Nigeria than to remain trapped in America’s system.

He said he is considering giving up his American papers, though his mother’s presence there makes him hesitant.

Watch Speed Darlington's video below:

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@uchechukwu_amaefule said:

"Atleast,he's being very honest.This is the reality of most Africans living in America"

@stickafellow commented:

"If you listen to Speedy podcast, you will respect this guy's intellectual capacity… it's top-notch notch"

@ugo__oyibo wrote:

"You highly intelligent,you effortlessly funny but very educating, you don't fail to pass a message in every time you open your mouth..Don't give up you papers because this Nation is unsafe and unreliable! I learn so much from you regardless! You are well respected over here🙌🏼"

@real_osas reacted:

"NOBODY IS AS REAL AS AKPI I SWEAR DOWN🤣🤣🤣❤️ PRESIDO FOR LIFE"

@ferguson_147 opined:

"I just have to write this today , n!gga is who he says he is. I have been watching this dude for years . Always consistent and I have to say baba you're one of the real mentally stable vibrant men we have there . You keep showing up no matter what and I respect 🫡 you for that"

@fahzofficial_ said:

"Some people might not understand his message but his making sense 100%"

@obinwannechiemeka commented:

"It's better to be in the Forest amd climb tresses, than be in a Beautiful place and still be in the cage❤️❤️"

