Kunle Kuti spoke about the clash between his brother, Seun Kuti, and Afrobeats superstar Wizkid over comparison with Fela

The son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti praised Wizkid for tattooing Fela's image on his arm, noting that even Fela's own children don't have such tattoos to honour their father

Kunle expressed deep heartbreak over the ongoing tension between the two singers, emphasising that Fela and Wizkid should not be compared

Kunle Kuti, second son of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has expressed sadness over the ongoing clash between his family and Wizkid, explaining that he holds the superstar in very high regard.

His comments came at a time when tensions between Wizkid and Seun Kuti, Fela’s last son, had stirred heated debate among fans and the Nigerian music community.

Kunle Kuti reacts to the clash between his brother Seun Kuti and singer Wizkid. Photo credit: Wizkid/bigbirdkuti/olamide0fficial

Source: Instagram

Addressing the clash, Kunle Kuti said the situation left him heartbroken as he believes the two artists should not be compared since they represent different things musically and culturally.

Speaking during an interview hosted by Kola Olapoju of The Cable, Kunle revealed that Wizkid is the only artist he has ever gone out of his way to meet.

He said his decision was driven by the deep respect he has for the singer’s admiration of his father’s legacy.

Kunle spoke about Wizkid’s gesture of tattooing Fela’s image on his arm, describing it as a powerful symbol of respect that even surpasses what some of Fela’s own children have done to honour their father’s memory.

He explained that while none of Fela’s children carry tattoos of their father, Wizkid’s decision to do so reflects a unique reverence for the Afrobeat pioneer.

"I don't want anybody to compare them. It's two different things. I was heartbroken, like, Ah, what is this going on? Wizkid is the only artist I've kind of begged people to meet in my life. To be honest, I'm telling you, because yeah, we're close, right? Even Sunday Are, I have begged him like, "Guy, I want to meet this guy (Wizkid)," to show you how much I love him. For the fact that he has Fela's tattoo on his arm, we, his kids, don't even have our dad's tattoo on us."

Watch Kunle Kuti's interview below:

Netizens react to Kunle Kuti's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@cowardleejo said:

"If this is new then Fela may have raised a few traitors in the family. Why would a brother betray his own brother? Yoruba people don dey move funny since 2024 after tinubu election."

@damzkidemrys commented:

"For the whole of kuti family na only seun no like Wizkid ,,, even their big sis wey link Wiz to uncle Femi say 'Wizkid is my padi na , he's like a family to us' i no no wetin make seun dey enter the wrong person , him don Forget say Wiz no dey look face if he don vex."

@OmoniyiAkintobi wrote:

"A Fela son begging to meet an artist, are u aware that Fela was a no nonsense man who could never begged for anything? They need to do an urgent DNA test on you for this ur comment. Even me wey no be celebrity, I get Fela picture in my house and I listen to his songs in my car."

@enigmaliq reacted:

"Any1 who thinks Seuns rant was about Felas legacy is stupid. During d rant, Tunez reached out to him on IG, Seun ignored it. Tunez posted their video at Obis & tweeted it was all love, Seun quickly dismissed it as an old video. Seun just wanted to bring Wiz down but God pas man."

@jammykolz1 said:

"Ur father na legend..but u can beg someone to introduce u to wizkid wey draw ur papa for body…definition of you don't know the value of what u have until you loose it.."

@DisLekchild commented:

"I don't even know Fela has handsome reasonable children like this apart from Femi. They suppose to tell Seun to stop embarrassing them."

Kunle Kuti says Wizkid is the only artiste he ever begged to meet. Photo credit: Wizkid/kunle.a.kuti

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi sends message to Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi appealed to Wizkid to remain calm amid his ongoing public feud with Seun Kuti.

The clash took a new turn after Seun Kuti allegedly declared that Wizkid would "never be successful again" unless he removed the tattoo of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti from his arm.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Fabiyi urged Wizkid not to bow to pressure or respond to the chaos surrounding the controversy.

According to him, Wizkid's tattoo of Fela is more than ink, but a symbol of gratitude, cultural honour and continuity of the Afrobeat movement.

Source: Legit.ng