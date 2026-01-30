Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has revealed that Mercy Johnson listened to her plea and promised that Angela Okorie would be released from detention

Angela Okorie was arrested on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, at her Lagos residence by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre over alleged cyberbullying

Doris Ogala, who initially praised Mercy Johnson after Angela's arrest, later made a U-turn to plead for her colleague's freedom, and has now revealed the expected release date

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has hinted at a positive turn in the ongoing case involving her colleague Angela Okorie, who was arrested earlier this week in Lagos by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre.

The arrest, linked to allegations of cyberbullying involving Mercy Johnson, has sparked conversations in Nollywood and online.

Ogala has now shared an update on the supposed release date, which she claimed Mercy Johnson promised.

Legit.ng recalls that Angela’s arrest was first reported by filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi, who disclosed that she was picked up from her Lagos residence on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

He explained that Angela spent the night at Yaba Panti before being flown to Abuja the next morning to face court proceedings

Further reports from Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop also added to the narrative.

He demanded Angela’s release, insisting that whoever was behind her arrest should approach a competent court instead of keeping her in detention.

Stanley later announced plans to travel to Abuja to follow up on the matter, stressing that human rights groups were monitoring the situation.

Doris Ogala had previously praised Mercy Johnson following Angela’s arrest, but later made a U-turn to plead for the arrested actress, revealing that the situation had escalated beyond what she initially expected

In her latest post on Thursday night, 29 January 2026, Doris Ogala revealed that Mercy Johnson had listened to her plea and assured her that Angela Okorie would be released.

Doris expressed gratitude to Mercy, describing her as a supportive friend, and disclosed that Angela’s freedom was expected today, 30 January 2026.

Fans expressed mixed feelings about the situation, with some praising Mercy Johnson while others criticised Angela Okorie.

@sundayamy said:

"God bless you queen mercy we love you😍😍"

@charitynelson79 commented:

"Mercy Johnson is a good person that i know"

@ngo_chinye wrote:

"Pls tell Angela to try and sort out things with Mercy, Mercy is a good person pls."

@tailored_chinny reacted:

"Pls also tell Angela to stop d defamation it's not nice MJ has teenage children dah are being bullied… make Ona da caution her too, not wen mercy react Dey will make it look like she's bad 😢"

@anastasia627569 said:

"You for leave Angela make she stay there till Easter. I remember wetin she carry her yeye mouth talk wen you and Christ started but it's all well"

@ugonma968 commented:

"So people are pleading for her release as big as she is 😂😂 when i tell some women say women pass women they no dey hear.mind who you touch and what you post against someone"

TikToker apologises to Mercy Johnson after case withdrawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok content creator Eddie Bliss publicly apologised to Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family after the withdrawal of a defamation case.

The apology came on 19 January 2026, two days after she was freed from police custody.

Eddie Bliss admitted that she reposted unverified information from a blog without checking its authenticity, which caused distress to Mercy Johnson's family.

In a video message, she expressed regret and thanked Mercy Johnson for dropping the charges despite the harm caused.

