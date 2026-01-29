In a new twist, Doris Ogala made an appeal to Mercy Johnson on Angela Okorie's behalf following reports of her arrest

The Nollywood actress, who had previously celebrated Okorie's alleged arrest, begged Mercy to forgive her colleague

Ogala stated that the case had gone beyond her expectations, sparking reactions from her followers

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has made a U-turn following the ongoing drama between her colleagues Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie.

Recall that Angela's alleged arrest went viral on social media, with reports claiming Mercy was behind it.

According to filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi, Angela was taken from her Lagos residence on Tuesday and transported to Abuja to face questions related to an alleged cyberbullying case involving Mercy Johnson.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Angela was sent to prison after appearing in court.

In a new post, Doris, who had previously praised Mercy following Angela's arrest, revealed that the case had escalated beyond her expectations.

According to the actress, she thought the case would only involve the police. However, with Angela allegedly sent to prison, Doris pleaded with Mercy to forgive her.

In her heartfelt plea to Mercy, Doris claimed Angela also hurt her.

"Mercy, my beautiful bestie. I know Angela really hurt you. She hurt me too. Honestly, I didn't know it would lead to prison. Please forgive her. I thought it was going to be a police station matter. I beg you in the name of God. Please forgive and forget," she said.

"Mercy, my love. My beautiful black beauty. Please 🙏 temper justice with mercy. Forgive Angela," she wrote in a caption.

A screenshot of Doris Ogala's message to Mercy Johnson is below:

Comments as Doris Ogala begs Mercy Johnson

The actress' post sparked reactions, with netizens taunting her for claiming to be Mercy's bestie. Others defended Okorie's alleged arrest. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

iam_.evanstiger007 said:

"You wen never fit forgive Chris's u say make Mercy forgive."

zeekiddies_and_more said:

"Tell us Angela is in prison without telling us..."

freemanlamsing commented:

"Mercy Johnson you do this one dey sweet me for body like no tomorrow."

candyviille said:

"I thought Angela has apologised to her, why arresting her again, make una dey fear God ooh."

chinenyenwigwe reacted:

"The allegations were too much on Mercy. Such allegations are depressing and can affect one mentally in different ways. It was just too much."

callme__cynthia said:

"Prison ke? For? Una love to abuse power oo..other countries take huge pay outs for defamation and you people are sending people to prison when they didn't kpai someone.. ohh this country."

