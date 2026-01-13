Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate 7th wedding anniversary with emotional posts

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate seven years of marriage with heartfelt tributes

The couple reflect on their friendship and growth, affirming love for each other

Fans shower the couple with warm wishes and affirmations on their anniversary

Nigerian music stars Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages to each other on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in January 2019, after years of friendship and musical collaboration, marked the milestone by sharing reflections on their journey together and the love that has kept them strong.

Adekunle Gold and Simi mark their 7th wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages.

Adekunle Gold recalled how marrying his best friend, Simi, seven years ago became the most beautiful decision of his life. He explained that each year since then has been gentler than the last.

According to him, their marriage has been filled with laughter, growth, sincere prayers, and a constant choice to stand by each other.

Adekunle described loving Simi as the easiest thing he has ever done, adding that his heart still knows where it belongs.

See Adekunle Gold's post below:

Simi followed with her own tribute. She affirmed that Adekunle is still the one for her, even after seven years of marriage.

She expressed gratitude for the joy and peace he brings into her life and remembered how, during their dating days, a friend once asked why she chose him. She said her answer was that they fit together, and she believes they still do.

Singer Simi went further to appreciate Adekunle for being mindful of her and for loving her in a way that makes her feel seen without having to fight for it. Simi praised him for being a good man, noting that such men are rare.

She thanked him for taking care of her and for being worth the sacrifices that come with being a wife and mother.

Check out Simi's post below:

Together, their posts painted a picture of a couple deeply committed to each other, celebrating not just the years they have shared but the bond that continues to grow stronger.

Fans and fellow celebrities filled their comment sections with warm wishes and prayers for the couple's continued happiness.

Nigerians react to Adekunle Gold and Simi's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@goldwlthbeauty said:

"I love and admire your love for each other, God's hand is truly upon your home. May every evil eye over you and yours go blind in Jesus name. Happy anniversary my loves 🥰❤️🎉"

@mensanofficial commented:

"Now the alter is calling me. 😁🤵🏽‍♂️👰🏽Congratulations and happy anniversary 🎉"

@janemena wrote:

"Happy Anniversary My cute Couple❤️😍 God bless your home continuously Amen Amin jesú"

@desourcemedi reacted:

"Love the last slide 😍 Double congratulations AG Family 😍😍😍"

@jedishola opined:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you both. More blessings in the years ahead. Love you both ❤️"

@acupofkhafi said:

"You guys 🥹🥹🥹🥹 Happy anniversary may your love be eternal and last forever and ever Amen 🙏🏾 ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Nigerian singers Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate seven years of marriage with emotional Instagram posts.

Adekunle Gold opens up about family and fatherhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold opened up about putting family above his music career during an interview on the NotJustOk podcast.

The singer emphasised that his wife, Simi, and daughter, Adejare, form the most important part of his life. He vowed to provide a better upbringing for Adejare than his own childhood struggles.

Gold declared that he could fail as a musician but never as a father or husband.

He revealed his song "My Love Is The Same" from his new album was inspired by his commitment to showing love through actions, not just words.

