2Baba’s baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye, celebrated her son Zion’s matriculation in a heartfelt Instagram post

The businesswoman shared fun moments from the ceremony, praising Nino for his achievements

The Afrobeats legend was notably absent from the celebrations, prompting reactions from fans and netizens

Sunmbo Adeoye, one of the mothers of legendary singer 2Baba’s children, is celebrating a proud moment for their son, Nino, following his matriculation.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion was admitted to Pan-Atlantic University, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Sunmbo took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting photos from Nino's matriculation ceremony at Nile University and congratulating her son on his achievement.

In her posts, she described how hard Nino worked to earn this moment and praised him for being a huge inspiration.

She also shared more glimpses from the matriculation, cheering him on as he embarks on a new chapter filled with fresh beginnings and opportunities.

While 2Baba was absent from the celebrations, Sunmbo ensured the day was filled with joy, pride, and memorable moments for her son and family.

Legit.ng reports that this is not the first time Sunmbo and her husband have stepped out to support her children.

In 2023, when her first son with 2baba, Nino, graduated from secondary school, a graduation party was held with family members in attendance, including 2baba’s mother, his younger brother, Charles, and Annie Idibia’s first daughter, Isabella.

After completing secondary school, Nino relocated to the United States for his university education, accompanied by his mother and stepfather, David Adeoye.

Sunmbo later shared photos from one of David’s visits to Nino abroad, drawing admiration online for their close bond and striking resemblance.

Pastor David has also been visibly present during key moments in Nino’s life.

While Nino was still in secondary school, Pastor David attended his induction ceremony into a leadership role as a social prefect, stepping in when 2baba was absent.

During their 10th wedding anniversary in 2023, Sunmbo publicly appreciated her husband for embracing her and her two sons, thanking him for accepting and loving them wholeheartedly.

With Zion’s admission into university, the Adeoye-Idibia family continues to mark important milestones by celebrating growth, education, and family support.

Sunmbo Adeoye and son warm hearts

2Baba shows off his four sons

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba warmed the hearts of fans and netizens with a video of him and his four sons, namely Nino, Zion, Justin, and Innocent jr Idibia, from his baby mamas, Sumbo Adeoye and Pero Adeniyi.

The African Queen crooner was seen in the middle as his sons stood side by side for some pictures.

It was the first time the iconic musician had been seen with his four sons in the same room. Pero’s sons, who live in the United States, rarely interact with his other children.

