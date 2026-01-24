Peller has shared good news about his recent achievement amid what he went through while trying to meet IShowSpeed in Lagos

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he revealed the course he was admitted to study

He also addressed those who taunted him over his level of education, sparking reactions from fans

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has gained admission into a university.

The content creator has faced repeated taunts over his level of education, with his ex-lover, Jarvis, previously stepping in to defend him and asking people to stop calling him illiterate.

Fans react to video of Peller about his school admission. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, Peller was seen holding his admission letter as he shared the good news with fans.

According to him, he was admitted to study Law at a private university. He added that he planned to celebrate the achievement loudly on social media, describing it as a major milestone.

Peller also noted that people had mocked him as though he was the only one who did not attend school.

Peller’s WAEC result surfaces amid university admission

In another video, he shared footage of himself at a law school, stating that he would soon become a lawyer while playfully taunting his followers.

His WAEC result also surfaced online, showing that he passed most of his subjects, with Literature in English listed as cancelled.

Fans congratulate Peller over university admission. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The streamer further claimed that he would be paying millions in tuition fees, while those who mocked him were paying far less to attend school.

Fans react to Peller’s video

Fans of the content creator expressed excitement over the development, congratulating him and praising his determination to further his education.

Some jokingly said his lecturers might struggle because of his live-streaming habits, while others speculated about the centre where he sat for his WAEC examination.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller below:

How fans reacted to video of Peller

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator about his admission to the university. Here are comments below:

@ the_real_tobe_official stated:

"I feel say them want make you start from primary school? You dn jump many classes ooo my guy."

@dreemz_interiors shared:

"Who go lecture you go suffer for your livestream."

@wizkidgirlfriend commented:

"Na you dey write your own life script at this point ."

@bosa_lee reacted:

"Nawah oh, make this boy use this school disturb me wey no go university ."

@__only1amos said:

"Shay na Wetin we dy tell you be this?? Congratulations btw."

@peller089 wrote:

"Make nobody find my trouble o i go sue u nii o."

Peller explains truth behind his bad English

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller explained why he speaks bad English despite once speaking well.

According to his statement during a podcast session with the Honest Bunch, Peller disclosed that he used to speak good English before he delved into TikTok influencing.

He also explained that people were not taking him seriously, so he decided to switch to the kind of English he is using now.

Source: Legit.ng