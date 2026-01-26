Africa Digital Media Awards

Peller’s Manager Finally Shares Reason Behind IShowSpeed’s Double Snub in Lagos
Celebrities

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Bosa Lee admitted that the management team’s biggest error was introducing Peller to Speed specifically as a streamer
  • Contrary to public opinion that the team was unprepared, the manager revealed they had reached out long before Speed landed in Nigeria
  • Speed has defended his decision to avoid local influencers, insisting his journey is about unearthing hidden street talents rather than collaborating

The manager of fast-rising Nigerian streamer Peller, Bosa Lee, has finally addressed the viral incident involving American streamer iShowSpeed during his Africa tour in Lagos.

Speed, who visited Nigeria last week as part of his continent-wide culture showcase, was seen in multiple videos ignoring Peller’s attempts to approach him.

While many Nigerians faulted iShowSpeed for not acknowledging one of Africa’s biggest streamers, others argued that Peller’s team should have prepared better.

Peller manager speaks on snub by IShowSpeed.
Peller's manager admits that the management team’s biggest error was introducing him to Speed specifically as a streamer. Photo: @bosalee/@ishowspeed/@peller089/IG.
Bosa Lee has now explained what led to the awkward moment.

In a now viral video, Bosa Lee revealed that the team had earlier contacted iShowSpeed, but the American streamer made it clear he was not collaborating with streamers during the tour.

He stated:

“Some people are saying his management did not reach out to Speed. Who told you that the management did not reach out? “I had reached out to them before now but he said no, that he is not collaborating with streamers.”

According to him, this was the foundation of the misunderstanding that later played out publicly.

Bosa Lee admitted that the major error occurred when they still approached Speed and introduced Peller specifically as a streamer — the very thing Speed had said he was avoiding.

He added:

“I think that’s where we made a mistake by introducing Peller as a streamer."

Speed later addressed the issue himself, explaining that the purpose of his Africa tour was not content creator collaborations but showcasing Africa’s culture, everyday talent, and people who lack exposure.

He emphasized that his itinerary was strictly structured and focused on cultural documentation rather than influencer meet-ups.

Reactions trail Peller manager's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@RealChydabby stated:

"Make una go rest .. he doesn't wanna hear , I helped him gain fan base in Nigeria ... He'd intentional"

@Omekagu20 wrote:

"U no sabi manage person , na dat boy money u dey chop… Una hire horse , dem suppose beat u"

@Bab_Tblaq noted:

"For speed to ignore peller it was plan from some people, secret will open soon"

@Blackgirlie1 commented:

"So bosalee don turn manager?? This one?? No wonder he's managing peller and it's been worst Hewwww"
Peller was snubbed by IShowSpeed
IShowSpeed ignored Peller twice while in Nigeria. Photo: @peller089/@ishowspeed/IG.
